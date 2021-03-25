JFI Medical LLC Expands COVID-19 Testing Program to Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JFI Medical, a team of nationally-accomplished African-American physicians and professionals, today announced itself as the supplier of COVID-19 testing kits to the Indianapolis Airport Authority, becoming the first African-American owned supplier of COVID-19 test kits to a major U.S. airport. The partnership will expand on the Indianapolis International Airport’s (IND) previous COVID-19 testing program for Indianapolis Airport Authority employees by increasing testing to all badged airport employees and the traveling public by providing a 24-hour PCR testing platform as well as rapid antigen tests results within 1 hour.

JFI Medical, dedicated to the equitable distribution of premium medical testing, supplies and equipment to disadvantaged communities, recognized a disproportion of access to coronavirus testing in sections of the country, particularly within communities of color. As part of its mission to bridge the healthcare gap, JFI Medical’s partnership with the airport will have the opportunity to impact more than 10,000 people who work at the airport each day.

"Testing is one of the most effective ways to contain and mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, and our PCR and antigen tests can help organizations throughout the country rapidly identify infected individuals to help prevent further person-to-person transmission of the virus," said Dr. Brian Coleman, JFI Medical's Chief Medical Officer. "Indianapolis is our home. Having the opportunity to 'Protect Indy' beginning at the city's gateway in the airport while making COVID-19 testing more accessible is a privilege for us."

Dr. Coleman and CEO Jerry Lacy were born and raised on the Northside of Indianapolis, attending Brebeuf Preparatory and North Central High Schools, respectively. They have been childhood friends for more than 45 years, and over the decades they have served some of the area's most deprived neighborhoods and individuals through volunteer work. Approximately 8 years ago, Coleman and Lacy formed JFI Medical, a medical device-driven company focused primarily on rehabilitation braces for stroke patients. Dr. Coleman's background as an orthopedic surgeon/medical entrepreneur combined with Jerry Lacy's years of experience in international trade, led the friends to pivot to addressing minority access to COVID-19 testing kits. Fueled by the escalating number of COVID-19 cases in minority communities in Indianapolis, JFI Medical has adopted the project, “Protecting Indy” as part of their continued commitment to address community health disparities in their hometown.

JFI Medical specializes in fulfilling large quantity orders of real-time RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen coronavirus diagnostic kits. All of their COVID-19 tests are authorized through FDA's EUA process, providing results quickly with 95 percent accuracy. COVID-19 tests will be available to all badged airport employees and traveling passengers.

“Providing onsite COVID-19 testing opportunities for airport employees and our travelers is another example of our customer service in action,” said Mario Rodriguez Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director. “Throughout the pandemic, we’ve kept the health and safety of our people as the number one priority and this elective COVID-19 testing option provides another example of how we’re getting through this together.”

JFI Medical is represented by Chief Legal Advisor William P. Heller, who also chairs the Coronavirus Task Force at top 100 U.S. law firm Akerman LLP. "JFI Medical is committed to providing its services across the country, to make the most meaningful impact, and its partnership with the Indianapolis airport serves as a model for that effort."

The testing site at IND is located in the airport terminal Baggage Claim area and will be available four days per week on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays between 4 a.m. - 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., or as needed per airline scheduling. Pre-registration is required.

Two COVID-19 tests will be available at a cost. The PCR test with results provided within 24 hours. The Rapid Antigen Test results are provided within one hour. A percentage of all proceeds will be used to fund testing, PPE equipment, and vaccines for those local communities in need.

For more information about the Indy airport’s COVID-19 testing site, visit ind.com/covid19testing.

About JFI Medical

JFI Medical consists of established African-American physicians, and C-Suite professionals. These individuals believe that executing an aggressive strategy to identify and distribute COVID-19 test kits and other related PPE supplies to underserved communities is an essential element in this war against the coronavirus.