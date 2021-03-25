AKKA Partners With On Device Solutions (ODS)

BRUSSELS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

AKKA (Paris:AKA) joins forces with On Device Solutions (ODS), a leading provider of SAP mobile products and services, with continued expansion as a market leader in enterprise mobility, to increase the digitalization of asset heavy industries operations and accelerate customers’ access to mobility solutions.

ODS’ SAP EAM products and services together with AKKA’s comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions and expertise in engineering, will be instrumental to uniquely positioning this partnership’s expertise to support SAP customers in the mobility market.

In a context where Industry 4.01 is gaining ground, this partnership aims to accelerate customers’ access to mobility solutions covering many use cases such as management of technician fleets, digitalization of paper processes, management of store inventories or warehouse, management of maintenance or production instructions or digitalization of inspection processes.

This partnership cements the increased importance of enterprise mobility in expanding, future-ready businesses.

Anup Rathi, Products Director and Co-founder at On Device Solutions shared his excitement regarding the partnership: “On Device Solutions was established a decade ago in Birmingham UK and has since gone on to work with a number of global clients providing SAP mobile products and services. As part of our partner strategy we are excited to partner with AKKA, which expertise will help us grow in the French-speaking region.”

Commenting on this partnership Robert Pavkovic, SVP Digital Factory, France, AKKA Technologies, mentioned: “AKKA is committed to providing rapid innovation solutions to its customers. We are looking forward to this partnership as an additional enabler to our client’s digital transformation. We have developed for years now, a portfolio of digital technology solutions to support the transformation of our customers' products, processes and methods. This new technological asset of ODS will allow us to further accelerate the mobility solutions.”

AKKA is the European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services in the mobility segment. As an innovation accelerator for its clients, AKKA supports leading industry players in the automotive, aerospace, rail and life sciences sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.).

Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and is pursuing its fast-paced growth and international development in line with its CLEAR 2022 strategic plan. With 22,000 employees, who are passionate about technology and dedicated to advancing the future of industry, the Group recorded revenues of €1.8 billion in 2019.

Following the completion of the friendly take-over bid of Data Respons launched in January 2020, AKKA now holds 100% of the company’s shares; with the success of this operation, AKKA leverages the most comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions in Europe to harness the growing demand from its customers in the mobility sector.

AKKA Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels – Segment A – ISIN code: FR0004180537.

1 Industry 4.0 is the Fourth Industrial Revolution is the ongoing automation of traditional manufacturing and industrial practices, using modern smart technology.