GeoLinks Acquires 208 Spectrum Licenses from Verizon, Making it the Largest Holder of Active LMDS Licenses in the 29/31 GHz Bands

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeoLinks, the fastest growing telecommunications company in California, today announced that it has entered into a deal to acquire 208 Local Multipoint Distribution Service (LMDS) band spectrum licenses from Verizon covering markets across the United States. The deal, once approved by the FCC, will make the company the largest holder of LMDS licenses in the 29/31 GHz bands. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Markets in the spectrum license acquisition include New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Atlanta, Houston, Washington, DC, Boston, Tampa-St. Pete, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Charlotte, St. Louis, Raleigh-Durham and Indianapolis, among others.

“The acquisition of this 28 GHz spectrum will allow us to achieve vastly higher speed over longer distances,” said Skyler Ditchfield, co-founder and CEO, GeoLinks. “With this deal we will control our own airwaves and have the ability to provide gigabit and multi-gigabit speeds at lower prices and with fiber-like latency and jitter statistics to our customer base across these markets.”

Ditchfield continued, “Thanks to this acquisition, we will be able to deliver superior solutions to existing carriers in the largest cities in the U.S., expand service in suburban areas, and bring connectivity to more underserved markets, all while maintaining our commitment to excellence and reliability. We will also be able to further expand our closing of the digital divide in rural markets while bringing a service offering comparable to the urban markets.”

GeoLinks plans to utilize the acquired spectrum to support its current and growing customer base, offering faster speeds with fixed point-to-point and point-to-multi-point wireless services, and provide backhaul for 5G services. The spectrum is not suitable for flexible use.

