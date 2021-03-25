Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Does the thought of spreading Kraft Mayo on a sandwich make your stomach turn? Does your irrational fear of this simple sauce keep you from enjoying the finer things in life? If you answered yes, you may suffer from “Mayophobia.”

Kraft Mayo knows not everyone shares our unconditional love for this smooth and velvety condiment, and we’d like to help those mayNO-sayers reconsider and smooth out their irrational fear … one sandwich at a time. Introducing: the Overcoming Mayophobia Kit.

“There are two types of people in this world—people who love Kraft Mayo, and people who don’t know they love Kraft Mayo,” said Danielle Coopersmith, brand manager for Sandwich Enhancers, Kraft Heinz. “Spreading our smooth and velvety mayo on a piece of bread shouldn’t elicit any reaction other than taste bud envy, so we want to encourage these mayo-haters to confront their fears and get to know mayo with our Overcoming Mayophobia Kit.”

Starting today through April 8, mayo-lovers can enter for the chance to convince the mayo-hating person in their life to reconsider their condiment fears with a limited-edition Overcoming Mayophobia Kit. The kit is designed to help acclimate even the biggest skeptics to the texture, smell, and taste of Kraft Mayo.

Here’s what’s inside:

A blindfold to mask any offensive sights

A nose clip to block any unwanted smells

A sharpie to rename Kraft Mayo “sauce” or something less jarring

Mayo “sauce” or something less jarring Kraft Mayo in gradual sizes, from a 2-ounce packet all the way to a 1-gallon tall boy

Overcome Mayophobia today and change your life and sandwiches for the better. For a chance to win, visit Kraft Mayo on Instagram or Twitter today and enter by tagging @realkraftmayo and using #mayophobia and #sweepstakes until April 8. For more information, including sweepstakes details and rules, visit mayophobia.com.

