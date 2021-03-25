WILLIAMS SONOMA ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH NUTELLA®

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Williams Sonoma, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the launch of a new virtual event series in partnership with Nutella®, The Original Hazelnut Spread®. Each of the five virtual events will feature a celebrity chef, baker or renowned food personality from across the country as they share recipes, tips and techniques for creating breakfast and brunch dishes featuring Nutella® to make mornings special.

Event attendees will be able to travel virtually with co-host and Williams Sonoma Test Kitchen Chef, Belle English, to the kitchens of celebrity chefs like BRAVO’s Top Chef-winner, Brooke Williamson and Amirah Kassem of Flour Shop fame. Brian Hart Hoffman from Bake from Scratch Magazine along with award-winining Chefs Timothy Hollingsworth and Chef Matt Bolus will also host a class showcasing their unique take on adding Nutella® to any breakfast menu. Each class brings to life creative ways to make breakfast that much more special with Nutella®, giving families opportunities to create moments together and bond over shared experiences in the kitchen.

Williams Sonoma Breakfast Club presented by Nutella® Virtual Events Include:

Nutella® Pancake Party featuring Chef Brooke Williamson & Her Son, Hudson Date/Time: Saturday, April 10th at 11:30am PST/1:30pm CST/2:30pm EST Recipes: Banana pancakes with Nutella® Custard, Candied Hazelnuts and Brûléed Bananas and Nutella® Swirl Pancakes Nutella® Family Breakfast featuring Chef Timothy Hollingsworth & The Hollingsworth Family Date/Time: Saturday, May 1st at 11:30am PST/1:30pm CST/2:30pm EST Recipes: Nutella® Filled French Toast with Macerated Strawberries and Banana, Bacon, and Nutella® Pancakes Nutella® Crepes featuring Bake from Scratch Magazine’s Brian Hart Hoffman Date/Time: Saturday, May 22nd at 11:30am PST/1:30pm CST/2:30pm EST Recipes: Nutella® Crepe Cake and Banana, Nutella®, and Mascarpone Crepe Nutella® Southern Breakfast featuring Chef Matt Bolus Date/Time: Saturday, June 12th at 11:30am PST/1:30pm CST/2:30pm EST Recipes: Hot Chicken & Waffles and Hazelnut Cinnamon Rolls with Citrus Spiced Nutella® Icing Nutella® Birthday Breakfast featuring Flour Shop’s Amirah Kassem Date/Time: Saturday, July 10th at 11:30am PST/1:30pm CST/2:30pm EST Recipes: Nutella® Explosion Pancake Cake with Sprinkles and Nutella® Pancake Bitelets

Tickets are available for purchase at: http://williamssonomabreakfastclub.squadup.com. Fans will also be able to register across Nutella®’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

Tickets for each class are $5 or access to all classes will be available for $20. All proceeds from the Williams Sonoma Breakfast Club Presented By Nutella® Virtual Event Series will benefit No Kid Hungry in their fight to end childhood hunger in America. Additionally, the first 1,000 people who use the code NUTELLA will receive a free class.

“With people cooking and baking at home more than ever before, we’re excited to continue to offer our customers engaging and educational culinary content through our Virtual Events,” said Williams Sonoma President, Ryan Ross. “The Williams Sonoma Breakfast Club Presented By Nutella, will showcase how the Williams Sonoma Test Kitchen and some of our favorite chefs use Nutella to elevate everyday breakfast recipes.”

“Nutella is always looking for new ways to make breakfast time easy and exciting. These virtual classes will empower families nationwide with unique Nutella-centric recipes that put a fresh spin on morning meals,” said Todd Midura, Vice President of Marketing at Nutella North America, Ferrero. “We’re thrilled to partner with Williams Sonoma and expand our reach to bring even more people together around the breakfast table.”

For more information about Williams Sonoma’s Virtual Event offerings, please visit www.williams-sonoma.com/virtualevents and visit Nutella.com to stay up-to-date on the latest brand updates.

About Williams Sonoma

Since its founding by Chuck Williams in 1956, the Williams Sonoma brand has been bringing people together around food. A member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, Williams Sonoma is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the kitchen and home, providing world-class service and an engaging customer experience. Products include cookware, cooks’ tools, cutlery, electrics, bakeware, food, tabletop and bar, outdoor, cookbooks, as well as furniture, lighting and decorative accessories. Each store offers cooking classes and tastings conducted by expert culinary staff. A comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events is available in stores and online. On williams-sonoma.com and the Williams Sonoma blog, Taste, customers can find recipes, tips, and techniques that help them create delicious meals. Williams Sonoma can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and YouTube. Williams Sonoma is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands.

About Nutella

Nutella®, The Original Hazelnut Spread®, was created in 1964 thanks to Mr. Michele Ferrero; it was based on the recipe for Giandujot developed in 1946 by his father, Pietro Ferrero – confectioner and founder of Ferrero – in Italy's Piedmont area. Today, the popular hazelnut spread with cocoa is available in over 170 countries worldwide.

WSM-PR