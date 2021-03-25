Red Sky Travel Insurance Selected by Vacasa as Travel Insurance Provider

HUNT VALLEY, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Sky Travel Insurance, an Arch Insurance affiliate, today announced that Vacasa, a leading vacation rental management platform in North America, has selected Red Sky as its primary travel insurance partner.

Vacasa guests now have access to Red Sky’s travel insurance products and award-winning customer service and claims teams when they book directly on vacasa.com. Red Sky’s products offer protection against financial losses caused by covered trip cancellations and interruptions, as well as medical emergencies. Such products are underwritten by individual member companies within Arch Insurance North America.

“The vacation rental industry continues to see record demand as increasing numbers of travelers look to find vacation properties that meet specific and often unique needs,” said Laird Sager, President of Red Sky. “We’re pleased to offer our travel protection through Vacasa, providing our excellent travel insurance products through their trained agents to their valued customers.”

Vacasa guests interested in purchasing Arch travel insurance to help protect their travel plans can work with their Vacasa Customer Experience agent or purchase insurance directly from the Vacasa website.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Red Sky as they have demonstrated a track record of exemplary customer service, technology innovation and responsiveness,” said Bob Milne, Chief Operations Officer for Vacasa. “Our partnership with Red Sky provides our customers with confidence, knowing that their travel investment is protected if an unexpected event requires them to cancel or interrupts their trip for any covered reason included in their policy.”

About Red Sky

Red Sky Travel Insurance provides insurance coverage exclusively to the vacation rental industry. Their Trip Preserver products are used by vacation rental managers for trip cancellation, hurricane protection, ski insurance and more. Red Sky is an individual member company of Arch Insurance North America.

About Arch Insurance North America

Arch Insurance North America, part of Arch Capital Group Ltd., includes Arch’s insurance operations in the United States and Canada.

About Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., a publicly listed Bermuda exempted company with approximately $15.8 billion in capital at Dec. 31, 2020, provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance on a worldwide basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

