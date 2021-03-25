EDP Soccer Names Elite Turf USA as Preferred Partner

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EDP Soccer has announced that Elite Turf USA will be its preferred partner for synthetic turf. EDP Soccer is one of the country’s largest and most successful developers and managers of youth soccer leagues, tournaments, and showcases. Elite Turf USA, powered by Act Global, is an industry leader in sports turf research and development technology. Its innovative POWER System is the first 100% recyclable turf to hit the U.S. market. The woven turf looks and plays like natural grass while offering enhanced safety, durability, and playability compared to traditional synthetic turf systems.

Steve Shilling, Founder and CEO of EDP Soccer, explained the importance of working with a preferred partner for synthetic turf: “EDP Soccer serves the youth soccer community by providing a variety of year-round competitive programming that is appropriate for all ages and skill levels. Of course, we use natural grass fields. However, given the vulnerability of natural grass due to weather conditions, we also need to be able to offer high-quality, reliable synthetic fields. Consequently, we are enthusiastic about and look forward to working with Elite Turf USA to implement its POWER System.”

“EDP Soccer is one of the best programs for youth soccer teams in the east,” said Paul Adams, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Elite Turf USA. “We are excited to provide players with the best synthetic turf fields possible. Research shows that our unique 3-fiber, woven-blend synthetic turf is safer, more playable, and more durable than other playing surfaces. Woven by design, the POWER System turf offers superior and consistent ball roll and increased foot stability and traction to reduce injuries. In addition, Elite Turf’s Power System turf is more permeable, allowing water to drain two times faster, increasing the playability of the field, and their patent-pending infill is heavy metal free, 28 degrees cooler on average, and aids in removing over 1 million bottles of ocean plastic waste per field.”

Don Rawson, EDP Soccer Executive Director of Events and Facilities noted, “EDP Soccer is impressed that Elite Turf USA’s innovations include a safer synthetic playing surface that does not use rubber crumb infill, meets FIFA (Federation Internationale de Football Association) quality certification standards and has USDA-approved components. In addition, with no polyurethane backing, Elite Turf USA’s POWER System is 100% recyclable, making it healthier for players and the environment.”

For additional information, please contact Paul Adams at gadams@eliteturfusa.com.

About EDP

Founded in 1999, Elite Development Program (EDP) is one of the largest organizers of youth soccer leagues and tournaments in the U.S. EDP Soccer operates youth leagues for boys and girls ages 9-19, conducts a Futures program for players ages 7-11, operates U20/23 men’s and women’s leagues, and manages multiple conferences of the US Youth Soccer National League. EDP Soccer also manages more than 25 tournaments each year. One of the major priorities of EDP Soccer’s leagues and tournaments through its Pathway to College ™ programming is to enable youth soccer players to reach their full potential, with an emphasis on attending college. More than 4,500 teams participate in EDP Soccer leagues and more than 170,000 players compete in EDP Soccer tournaments annually. For more information about EDP soccer, please visit: www.edpsoccer.com

About Elite Turf USA

Elite Turf USA is a distribution and installation partner of Act Global, a world leader in synthetic turf technology with an ISO 9001 Quality Certified manufacturing facility in Calhoun, Georgia, and thousands of field installations in over 90 countries. Act Global is a FIFA Quality Licensee and preferred supplier for World Rugby, the International Hockey Federation, and the United Soccer League (USA). The Act Global UBU Speed Series is the leading brand for NFL and NCAA Division I football fields and has been featured in the New Orleans Superdome, New York MetLife Stadium, and Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium since 2018. Act Global was honored with the Sports Installation of the Year Award (Single Field over 75,000 sq. ft.) by the Synthetic Turf Council in 2019. With a foundation of innovation, integrity, and quality, Act Global strives to positively impact society and maximize land by designing and developing synthetic turf that is recyclable. For more information about Elite Turf USA, please visit: www.eliteturfusa.com