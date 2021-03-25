double jump.Tokyo/MCH+ Behind My Crypto Heroes Partners With Immutable X for Zero Gas Fees

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--double jump.Tokyo Inc/MCH+, the team behind blockchain game My Crypto Heroes (lifetime sales 26,000 ETH), My Crypto Saga, Crypto Spells, and Brave Frontier Heroes (38m downloads) - forms a partnership with Immutable with the shared vision of accelerating mass NFT adoption. The integration will allow MCH+ users to save on gas fees and enjoy more attractive game mechanics.

Immutable, the Australian team behind the successful trading card game, Gods Unchained, will be powering the minting and trading of all games under double jump.Tokyo Inc/MCH+ through its scaling protocol for NFTs on Ethereum, Immutable X.

Non-fungible tokens (NFT) projects have shot to popularity with investors pouring millions of dollars into the NFT games and collectibles. NFTs are the latest ‘crypto craze,’ with users spending thousands or even millions of dollars on them. Each token is unique and corresponds to a digital item. As consumers can enjoy a new era of peer-to-peer commerce, NFTs could eventually eliminate e-commerce intermediaries. This revolutionary innovation that NFTs can enable will put the power back in the hands of the consumer.

"Immutable X is the perfect platform for pioneering NFT developers like double jump.Tokyo Inc/MCH+ to build on because it provides the opportunity to scale," said Ryo Matsubara, Business Alliance Director, MCH+ / double jump.Tokyo Inc.

"Our games have done an amazing job at engaging millions of fans around the world, and those fans deserve a great, stable, fast experience," Matsubara added.

Immutable X is a serious contender as the first Layer 2 scaling solution for NFTs on Ethereum, with instant trade confirmation, massive scalability (9,000 TPS+), zero gas fees - without compromising user custody. double jump.Tokyo Inc/MCH+ join a series of notable NFT projects minting on Immutable including: Mintable (NFT marketplace), SuperfarmDAO (defi NFT farm), Epics GG (collectibles), and Illuvium (auto battler RPG) to its ecosystem.

"This partnership is our first in Asia and is a tremendous addition to our growing Immutable ecosystem. It’s a great honor to support double jump.Tokyo Inc/MCH+ games (MyCryptoHeroes, MyCryptoSaga, CryptoSpells). Their titles are incredibly important in the NFT gamer world and the opportunity to scale these amazing games on Immutable X is an exciting moment in our history. We’re excited to welcome all the game communities and look forward to supporting their growth, facilitate some epic UX additions while delivering true decentralization," said Robbie Ferguson, Cofounder, Immutable.

Immutable X Alpha release is expected in March 2021 for Gods Unchained, and coming to double jump.Tokyo Inc/MCH+ and all other marketplaces / games soon after.

About Immutable

Immutable is an Australian-based company and market leader in scaling blockchain marketplaces. Immutable is creating a trading ecosystem that’s more accessible, empowering and rewarding people in digital ownership. Their goal is to make the whole world tradable on Ethereum.

Through the Immutable X platform, the company is bringing transparency to the opaque world of digital asset economies (NFTs, non-fungible tokens), providing sellers and buyers true digital property rights. Immutable builds infrastructure for marketplaces that developers can use to provide better value to their users, and to introduce free-market economies inside their games.

Immutable X is the first Layer 2 scaling solution for NFTs on Ethereum, with instant trade confirmation, massive scalability (at least 9,000 trades per second), zero gas fees -- all without compromising user custody.

Immutable is responsible for launching the most successful blockchain Trading Card Game, Gods Unchained, which is headed up by Chris Clay, the former director of Magic the Gathering Arena.

Ethereum developers minting onto Immutable X include: SuperfarmDAO (defi NFT farm), Epics.GG (collectibles), Illuvium (auto battler RPG), Lucid Sight (MLB Champions Baseball, Crypto Space Commander), War Riders (post-apocalyptic MMO), Gods Unchained (TCG), Guild of Guardians (mobile RPG), Mintable (NFT marketplace) and double jump.Tokyo/MCH+.

About double jump.Tokyo Inc

double jump.Tokyo was established in April 2018 as a specialised development company of blockchain games. double jump.Tokyo is led by a team of experts in the development and operation of numerous games including: mobile social games, PC online games and home games. The team also maintains experience in finance, as well as blockchain technology and crypto assets.

The double jump.Tokyo team are responsible for the creation of the world renowned blockchain games MyCryptoHeroes and Brave Frontier Heroes.

double jump.Tokyo has recently announced a partnership with Square Enix. The Square Enix Group publishes, distributes and licenses entertainment content around the world under its internationally renowned brands including SQUARE ENIX® and TAITO®.

About MCH+

MCH+ is a NFT launch program to expand its ecosystem with IP holders, game publishers and artists using the engine and experience of world number one recorded NFT game sales (MyCryptoHeroes has lifetime sales 26,000 ETH). In MCH, players battle using historical characters, as well as heroes and extensions, in order to compete in game and turn their time and passion into assets.

