Alliant Health Solutions Joins National COVID-19 Network to Build Resilience Against Pandemic Among Racial, Ethnic Minority and Rural Populations

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alliant Health Solutions joined Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM)’s National COVID-19 Resiliency Network (NCRN) of partners to inform community-driven response, recovery, and resiliency strategies for addressing the impact of COVID-19 on communities.

Alliant Health Solutions is the Medicare Quality Innovation Network Quality Improvement Organization (QIN-QIO) for seven southeastern states and has other quality programs that they reach nationally. In response to the needs of racial, ethnic minority and rural populations Alliant is providing clinical, quality improvement and evaluation expertise to the program.

“Being an NCRN partner has provided Alliant an opportunity to support communities that have been disproportionally impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our collaboration with NCRN supports our efforts in achieving our mission to make health care better and we are looking forward to contributing our expertise and experience in health care quality to this program,” says Dennis White, President and CEO at Alliant Health Solutions.

The launch of the NCRN occurs alongside the release of new digital technology accessible through the NCRN website. It provides location-based recommendations on where community members can get a COVID-19 test, fill prescriptions and get a COVID-19 vaccine when distribution increases in the coming months.

“Our national network connects individuals, families, community organizations and clinical providers to timely and relevant COVID-19 information and services in their neighborhood,” says Dominic Mack, MD, MBA, Professor of Family Medicine and Co-Director of the National COVID-19 Resiliency Network in the National Center for Primary Care at MSM.

The NCRN launch follows a $40 million award from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health to coordinate a strategic network focused on delivering COVID-19-related information to communities hardest hit by the pandemic.

To access new COVID-19 resources, visit www.msm.edu/ncrn.

About Alliant Health Solutions, Inc.

Alliant Health Solutions (AHS) is a division of Alliant Health Group, a nonprofit family of companies that provides professional services supporting the effective administration of healthcare programs and funding to support healthcare improvement initiatives. AHS provides federal and state government entities with the services, expertise, and information systems necessary to increase the effectiveness, accessibility, and value of health care. As a leading provider of innovative health solutions, AHS’ services include utilization management, program integrity, and quality improvement. For more information about AHS and our efforts to improve healthcare quality, visit allianthealth.org.

About Morehouse School of Medicine

Morehouse School of Medicine, located in Atlanta, GA, exists to improve the health and well-being of individuals and communities; increase the diversity of the health professional and scientific workforce; and address primary health care through programs in education, research, and service, with emphasis on people of color and the underserved urban and rural populations in Georgia, the nation, and the world. MSM is among the nation's leading educators of primary care physicians and has twice been recognized as the top institution among U.S. medical schools for its dedication to the social mission of education. The faculty and alumni are noted in their fields for excellence in teaching, research, and public policy, and are known in the community for exceptional, culturally appropriate patient care. Morehouse School of Medicine is accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools to award doctorate and master’s degrees.