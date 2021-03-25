Wiwynn Boosts Two-phase Immersion Cooling Development by Investing in Technology Leader LiquidStack

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wiwynn (TWSE: 6669) today announced an investment in LiquidStack, the world’s largest liquid cooling company, through Series A funding and obtained one seat on the board of directors. Wiwynn and LiquidStack will also build strategic partnerships to enable the synergistic advancement of next-generation cloud IT infrastructure designed for two-phase immersion cooling in data centers, edge and high-performance computing (HPC).

The burgeoning development of cloud computing and artificial intelligence have spurred fast-growing power consumption and computing density in data centers. Wiwynn, as a leader in cloud IT infrastructure, is devoted to advanced cooling innovations. Its OCP system based two-phase immersion cooling total solutions have assisted cloud service providers with power and cooling efficiency, serviceability, and reliability advantages. It allows lower PUE with higher compute density and is eco-friendly with lower facility power usage.

LiquidStack, previously known as Allied Control Limited (ACL), has deployed multiple hyperscale immersion cooled Bitcoin mining sites for the Bitfury Group, its majority shareholder. Through the investment, Wiwynn will be able to leverage LiquidStack’s experiences and expertise to expand business opportunities and enhance deployment speed by accelerating solution time-to-market, enabling scaling of solutions and amplifying mutual supply chain capability.

“Cloud service providers are looking for advanced cooling solutions to support increasing power density and efficiency. We foresee the game changing two-phase immersion cooling technology to be widely adopted in data centers,“ said Emily Hong, CEO of Wiwynn. “We are excited to reach a strategic investment with the industry leader, LiquidStack, to bring our expertise into a total solution that ensures deployment execution and accelerates opportunity capture.”

“LiquidStack has accumulated rich experience in two-phase immersion cooling through our hyperscale bitcoin mining deployments with Bitfury, and we are already gaining fast traction in the cloud services, AI, edge and high-performance computing industries,” said Joe Capes, co-founder and CEO of LiquidStack. “It is our pleasure to work with Wiwynn to launch LiquidStack with new funding and an increased level of partnership. Our collaboration will transform the data center market to solve some of the world’s most pressing thermal and sustainability challenges.”

About Wiwynn

Wiwynn is an innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider of high quality computing and storage products, plus rack solutions for leading data centers. We aggressively invest in next generation technologies for workload optimization and best TCO (Total Cost of Ownership). As an OCP (Open Compute Project) solution provider and platinum member, Wiwynn actively participates in advanced computing and storage system designs while constantly implementing the benefits of OCP into traditional data centers.

About LiquidStack

LiquidStack has the world’s largest footprint of liquid cooling for data center, edge and high-performance computing. LiquidStack’s 2-phase immersion liquid cooling is the only proven, highly scalable, environmentally safe and sustainable solution to meet the growing thermal challenges of cloud, enterprise, 5G and edge computing applications. Since pioneering 2-phase immersion cooling in 2012, LiquidStack has been deploying advanced cooling solutions across the world’s most demanding compute environments, actively reducing energy and water use dependencies on a massive scale. Today, LiquidStack provides thermal management solutions to many of the world’s largest cloud services, semiconductor, manufacturing and IT hardware providers. To learn more, please visit www.liquidstack.com .