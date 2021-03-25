WilsonHCG Announces Completion of Strategic Growth Investment From 3i Group 

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wilson Human Capital Group, Inc. (WilsonHCG) has announced the equity investment from 3i Group plc (3i Group) has closed.

The partnership will accelerate WilsonHCG’s strategic growth initiatives and continued global expansion.

With a presence spanning 65 countries and six continents, the award-winning talent solutions leader will focus on deeper market penetration in regions where it’s seeing increasing demand for its services. The company will also continue to build out service offerings through strategic hires or potential acquisitions, particularly as it relates to a total talent approach to hiring and future of work transformation in organizations.

Commenting on the closed deal, John Wilson, Founder and CEO, WilsonHCG, said: “We’ve known the 3i team for a number of years and they’ve demonstrated a clear commitment to investing in our space. There is a strong cultural fit between our organizations and a shared ambition to continue building WilsonHCG into the global talent solutions leader.”

Andrew Olinick, Partner, 3i Group, added: “We’re delighted to be backing John and his management team and investing in WilsonHCG. We have tracked the RPO space and WilsonHCG for several years. WilsonHCG’s high-performance culture and deep commitment to driving superior outcomes for its clients give us conviction that the company will continue to grow rapidly in its markets. The business is highly regarded and is continuing its international expansion journey, following the recent acquisition of Profile Search & Selection in Asia, where we see the opportunity for WilsonHCG to serve its clients across all talent acquisition solutions.”

3i Group’s private equity team provides investment solutions for growing companies, focusing on long-term, thoughtful, sustainable growth. A FTSE 100 company that was established in 1945, 3i Group is headquartered in the UK and has offices in seven countries across three continents.

About WilsonHCG

WilsonHCG is an award-winning, global leader in total talent solutions. Operating as a strategic partner, it helps some of the world’s most admired brands build comprehensive talent functions. With a global presence spanning more than 65 countries and six continents, WilsonHCG provides a full suite of configurable talent services including recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), executive search, contingent talent solutions and technology advisory.

TALENT. ™ It’s more than a solution; it’s who we are.

About 3i Group

3i is an investment company with two complementary businesses, Private Equity and Infrastructure, specialising in core investment markets in Northern Europe and North America. 3i’s private equity team provides investment solutions for growing companies, backing entrepreneurs and management teams of mid-market companies with an EV typically between €100m - €500m. It backs international growth plans, providing access to its network and expertise to accelerate the growth of companies across the consumer, industrial, healthcare and business and technology services industries.

