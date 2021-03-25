IDEMIA and Cybernetica Announce a Partnership to Offer Innovative Smartphone-Based ID Authentication and an eSignature

COURBEVOIE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This partnership increases value for eService providers and citizens by offering strong mobile authentication and digital signatures. It enables reliable and convenient access to eServices regardless of location, by turning a citizen’s smartphone or tablet into a highly-secure authentication and signing device.

Cybernetica’s technology, SplitKey, complements IDEMIA’s digital ID solutions based on biometrics in order to better meet the diverse needs of governments with a mobile-app and cloud-based approach. These solutions enable secure authentication and qualified signatures in accordance with the EU regulation (eIDAS).

SplitKey uses innovative cryptographic solutions. To ensure security, authentication and signing are only successful when all parts of the person’s credentials (i.e. private keys) - stored between their smart device and the SplitKey host's server - act together across the devices. SplitKey currently assures 70 million transactions a month all over Europe, made by millions of users across hundreds of eServices.

IDEMIA’s digital ID solution, IDway, facilitates ID issuance and authentication and is customizable to meet specific national technical and regulatory requirements. Governments can issue an airtight digital ID based on a national database or ID document.

“We welcome the synergy of combining Cybernetica’s unique expertise in developing digital identity technology with IDEMIA’s outstanding position around the world. We are focused on delivering technology that helps people securely interact in an increasingly connected world. Our partnership with IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, is a step towards the widespread use of secure mobile authentication and digital signing services globally,” said Oliver Väärtnõu, Chairman of the Management Board at Cybernetica.

”We are delighted to partner with Cybernetica, whose unique role in building the eGovernance ecosystem in Estonia is a global reference. Establishing a secure authentication and eSignature via smartphones is becoming increasingly sought after by many citizens. Cybernetica’s technology fits perfectly with our Digital ID solutions so that we can always support governments as they roll out trusted ID systems among their populations.” said Pierre Lelièvre, IDEMIA Senior Vice President Digital Identity - Public Security & Identity.

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space. Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets – our identity – whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors. With close to 15,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com

About Cybernetica

Cybernetica has over 20-years of experience in building future-proof products that rely on research and development. The company has had an integral role in building Estonia’s unique e-governance ecosystem, notably the digital identity and secure data exchange infrastructure, and the secure internet voting system. In the digital identity space, the company developed the concept for the original ID-card infrastructure along with supporting legislation in Estonia and has consulted various governments on the topic. SplitKey technology was created by combining Cybernetica’s experiences in the digital identity domain and strength in research and development in cryptography. Currently Cybernetica’s technologies are used in 35 countries all over the world, from Asia to North America to the Caribbean and more.

For more information on Cybernetica, visit cyber.ee