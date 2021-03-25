Hightower Forms Enterprise Relationship with Riskalyze to Empower Financial Advisors with Seamless Trading, Client Communication Platform

AUBURN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Riskalyze, the company that serves tens of thousands of financial advisors with risk alignment and portfolio analytics, and Hightower Advisors, a registered investment advisor with $80 billion assets under management and 115 advisory businesses across the U.S., today announced the deepening of their enterprise relationship providing all Hightower-affiliated advisors, who have chosen to purchase a license for Riskalyze, with access to the Riskalyze Trading automation platform.

The expanded partnership will provide advisors with a powerful resource by which to facilitate meaningful conversations with clients centered around risk in addition to a seamless, end-to-end trading experience. Riskalyze Trading enables Hightower's advisors to focus their intellect and expertise on making smart investing decisions, and advanced technology puts those decisions into place and helps keep accounts on track.

"The ability to expand our relationship with Hightower has deep meaning for us," said Justin Boatman, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Riskalyze. "Industry-leading companies like Hightower have exceptional standards for the partners they choose to work with, and that inspires us to innovate and deliver best-in-class tools for risk, portfolio analytics, and trading for today's advisors."

"The advisor-client dynamic is at the heart of every wealth management relationship, which is why we want to empower our advisors to tell their unique stories, to further engage clients and grow their businesses," said Meghan McCartan, Managing Director, Head of Marketing at Hightower. "Riskalyze is a key partner for us, helping to facilitate better client conversations and deeper relationships. Happier clients lead to more referrals, enabling our advisory firms to grow and thrive."

Advisors who select Riskalyze Trading have access to Connected Trading, an enhanced delivery solution that bypasses custodian trade files by routing trades electronically to the clearing platform and automating the allocation of traded securities into client accounts. Advisory teams interested in how Riskalyze Trading simplifies their investment management process and increases efficiency in their practice are invited to visit riskalyze.com/trading.

About Riskalyze

Riskalyze is the company that invented the Risk Number®, which powers the world's first Risk Alignment Platform and was built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework. Advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs, and asset managers use the Riskalyze platform to create alignment between clients and portfolios, leverage sophisticated analytics to increase the quality of their advice, automate trading and client account management, and access world-class models and research in the Riskalyze Partner Store — all with the mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit www.riskalyze.com.

About Hightower

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at WWW.HIGHTOWERADVISORS.COM.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.