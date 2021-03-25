Qumu and Socialive Partner to Make Streaming Video More Accessible for Business

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, and Socialive, the leading video creation platform for business, announced a new partnership to bolster video content production and distribution for organizations no matter their size. Socialive’s SaaS-based video production studio includes multiple layout options and robust production capabilities now available to existing Qumu customers via Qumu Cloud.

The use of enterprise video exploded in 2020 as businesses shifted to new ways of collaboration with employees, customers and partners, due to the increase in remote work. The combination of Qumu and Socialive makes it easier for any business user to capture streaming video from multiple sources via any device. The resulting videos are instantly accessible, live or on demand, via Qumu’s secure and massively scalable content platform.

“Everyone is a video creator these days, and we want to make it easier for our customers who don’t have the time to spend hours editing or learning new software,” said TJ Kennedy, President and CEO at Qumu. “The partnership with Socialive allows everyone at all levels of the organization to add value and simply create engaging videos. This allows our customers to simplify and scale their communications – whether they’re presenting to colleagues, onboarding a new team member, or interacting with their customers.”

“The partnership with Qumu allows businesses to be more strategic with their content, providing an end-to-end experience from simple video creation to enterprise-level analytics,” said David Moricca, founder and CEO of Socialive. “Providing this unified user experience arms our mutual customers with more insight into how and when video is used, whether it’s live or on demand.”

Qumu and Socialive are working together to enable customers to create, share and track all types of video content via Qumu from live panel discussions to pre-recorded communications. Customers will benefit from the accessibility and analytics Qumu customers have come to expect with the broadcast-level video production capabilities of Socialive. This partnership will facilitate multi-speaker, multi-streaming and enhanced studio content creation for live and on-demand video, and distribution at scale across channels, enabling customers to better control, manage and analyze their video assets.

“Qumu’s new partnership with Socialive best exemplifies the trend toward cloud-based solutions for non-technical users looking for professional and easy-to-use content creation,” said Steve Vonder Haar, Senior Analyst at Wainhouse Research.

For more information about Qumu Cloud and Qumu’s enterprise video customers and use cases, please connect with us or visit Qumu.com.

About Socialive

Socialive is a leading video content creation and live streaming platform for business. Socialive brings unprecedented ease and scale to high-quality video content creation across the enterprise. Trusted by organizations from startups to the Fortune 100, Socialive enables global organizations to capture video from contributors around the world, produce live and video on demand content, and broadcast video across all of your channels—social media, internal and event platforms, and your own website. Learn more at www.socialive.us.

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) is a leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. Backed by the most trusted and experienced team in the industry, the Qumu platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.