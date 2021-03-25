Gulf South Real Estate Information Service, Inc. Upgrades to Remine Pro

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Remine, a leading real estate technology company, announced today that Gulf South Real Estate Information Network Inc. (GSREIN MLS) will upgrade to Remine Pro this month. GSREIN MLS will offer Remine Pro as a complimentary member benefit, furthering its mission to be a premier provider of real estate information and services for more than 7,000 valued subscribers.

“As a leader in real estate information and services, GSREIN MLS is proud to offer Remine Pro to our ever-expanding membership,” said Rosemary Scardina, VP of MLS at GSREIN MLS. “The upgraded features included with the Remine Pro system will provide GSREIN MLS members with prospecting and client engagement tools that will help grow their businesses.”

“We are excited to enhance our partnership with GSREIN MLS by offering Remine Pro to its members,” explained Tim Dain, VP and GM of MLS at Remine. “Remine is on a mission to modernize the real estate industry by equipping MLS partners like GSREIN MLS with a robust platform that offers unique real estate data and search functionality paired with strategic workflows.”

Remine Pro is available to GSREIN MLS members as of March 25, 2021.

About Remine

Remine is revolutionizing MLS software solutions. We offer a complete MLS 2.0® operating system for MLSs which includes Remine Pro (a full front-end operating system), Add/Edit, Database, and RESO Platinum API solutions. In addition, Remine offers SSO Dashboard, Docs+ Transaction Management, and MLS Website.

Remine serves the majority of REALTORS® in the US - over 1,000,000 real estate professionals subscribe via their MLS or Association of REALTORS®. We are headquartered in Northern Virginia with remote employees across the US and in Canada. For more information, visit www.remine.com.

Remine is ISO 27001 Certified.

About Gulf South Real Estate Information Network Inc.

The Gulf South Real Estate Information Network (GSREIN MLS) corporation was formed November 1, 1995 and is governed by an autonomous Board of Directors and Officers.

Wholly owned by the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of REALTORS®, GSREIN MLS provides more than 7,000 MLS participants and subscribers, which includes the ten parish surrounding area, a state-of-the-art Multiple Listing Service available at the most economical cost possible to its members.

GSREIN’s mission is to be the premiere provider of Real Estate related information and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner to its ever-expanding membership.