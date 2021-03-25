Cymbiotika Adds Hydrogen Water Bottle to Online Store

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cymbiotika, a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements, has announced the addition of the Echo Go™ by Synergy Science™ to its online retail store.

According to a study from the National Center for Biotechnology Research, hydrogen is a powerful antioxidant, supports cognitive health, promotes healthy metabolism, and helps in the activation of the body’s natural detoxification system.

"Making things fundamentally convenient seems to be the most efficient way to success, especially with our health. We are proud to release the Echo Go™ on the Cymbiotika platform, an easy to use mini portable molecular hydration machine,” said Chervin Jafarieh, Founder of Cymbiotika. “As one of the best portable hydrogen generators in the industry, the Echo Go™ uses safe, high-quality platinum-coated titanium electrode plates to produce hydrogen water. Made with the safest and highest quality raw materials, enjoy the convenience of a portable hydrogen water machine that can provide you with the benefits of hydrogen water wherever you go!"

The Echo Go™ works with all types of clean drinking water, including distilled and reverse osmosis. With the use of state-of-the-art Solid Polymer Electrolysis (SPE) technology and Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) technology, the Echo Go™ produces the highest industry levels of molecular hydrogen concentrates.

“On the heels of adding The Echo H2 Pitcher™ to our online store, we are thrilled to offer the Echo Go™ as well,” said Cymbiotika’s CEO/Managing Partner, Shahab Elmi. “It’s all about providing our customers with the options that will best fit their health journey and now we have two great choices for people at home and on the go.”

The Echo Go™ is made out of Tritan plastic. Tritan plastic is BPA-free. It is also much lighter than glass and impact-resistant, which makes it easier to handle and reduces the fear of breaking. Tritan plastic is a very tough material, extending the life of the product and reducing long-term waste. This plastic is also GREENGUARD Indoor Air Quality Certified®, which means that it is environmentally friendly.

Choose between two cycles (three or 10 minutes long) depending on the concentration of hydrogen you need. This product also comes with a self-cleaning feature that takes only three minutes to kill any bacteria buildup in your water bottle.

The 9.5 oz Echo Go™ comes with a USB-C charging cord and retails for $150.00. It is backed by the Echo's 1-year defects warranty, which covers parts, labor, and return shipping and has a 30-day trial period from date of order delivery. For more information, visit the Cymbiotika website.

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, “Your mind and body deserve the best,” Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives or sugars in its products. For more information, visit https://cymbiotika.com/.