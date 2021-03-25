Blue Yonder to Power Supply Chain Solutions for Philip Morris International

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Yonder, a world leader in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment, announced that Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI), a leading international tobacco company, has selected its SaaS- and cloud-based transportation management solution (TMS) to complete its end-to-end supply chain strategy.

As PMI continues to transform its business to deliver a smoke-free future by commercializing smoke-free products around the globe, it is adapting its supply-chain including its digital transportation management. Supporting PMI, Blue Yonder will provide a scalable solution that will help PMI to manage global freight by providing visibility, allowing the company to better plan, optimize, and deliver the right goods while centrally tracking the entire cost to deliver. As a result, this will enable PMI to better service its B2B customers, and enhance its ability to extend its reach to serve its B2C base through secondary distribution channels.

“We are looking forward to supporting PMI as it further commercializes its smoke-free products category,” said Johan Reventberg, president, EMEA, at Blue Yonder. “With the requirement for new supply chain channels, the solution will not only help PMI improve its agility in adapting to changing requirements but also help PMI to strengthen its resilience—to changing conditions.”

By transitioning to Blue Yonder’s TMS and utilizing the power of Microsoft Azure, PMI will be able to transform its transportation operations by managing quickly and efficiently end-to-end business processes from modeling to planning and execution across multiple modes of road, ocean and last-mile delivery transport systems. This will ultimately enable PMI to communicate effectively and in real-time to its carrier community on the delivery status of its products. Blue Yonder unlocks visibility into inbound and outbound transportation operations along with supplier and carrier collaboration tools, delivering a comprehensive overview of opportunities available across PMI’s supply chain network.

Blue Yonder’s TMS solution represents a step towards an open digital platform, enabling a consumer-centric operating model for PMI. Blue Yonder’s product will simplify the existing transport management portfolio and—thanks to state-of-the-art technologies— seamlessly integrate into PMI’s existing IT ecosystem.

“Transportation is a strategic process and we wanted to ensure better visibility and control of product stocks to help us serve our retail customers and meet the growing needs of our smoke-free product category,“ said David Cutter, vice president, Global Supply Chain at PMI. “Blue Yonder’s TMS had all the right elements and is proven in the marketplace. We are confident that they will be an instrumental partner for us as we continue to grow this category.”

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company and its shareholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products, associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the U.S. In addition, PMI ships versions of its IQOS Platform 1 device and consumables to Altria Group, Inc. for sale under license in the U.S., where these products have received marketing authorizations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) pathway; the FDA has also authorized the marketing of a version of IQOS and its consumables as a Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP), finding that an exposure modification order for these products is appropriate to promote the public health. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. PMI's smoke-free product portfolio includes heat-not-burn and nicotine-containing vapor products. As of December 31, 2020, IQOS is available for sale in 64 markets in key cities or nationwide, and PMI estimates that approximately 12.7 million adults around the world have already switched to IQOS and stopped smoking. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.