Monroe Capital Supports Mammoth Holdings LLC’s Acquisition of Lulu’s Express

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monroe Capital LLC today announced an increase in its credit facility to Mammoth Holdings, LLC (“Mammoth”) to support the acquisition of Lulu’s Express (“Lulu’s”). In October 2018, Mammoth partnered with Red Dog Equity LLC, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, which, through its partnership with Tom Pritzker’s family business interests (advised by The Pritzker Organization), provides the equity for Mammoth’s corporate development initiatives.

Lulu’s is a six unit express conveyor car wash operator in Georgia and South Carolina. The addition of Lulu's further expands the Mammoth’s “customer-focused” and “operator-focused” conveyor carwash platform and aligns with the platform’s continued growth strategy. Mammoth’s multi-brand portfolio includes Marc-1, Wash Me Fast, Swifty, Ultra, Finish Line, Wiggy Wash, Shine On, Pit Stop, Fast Trac, and now Lulu's, among others.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a premier boutique asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic and structured credit, and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Private Debt Investor as the 2020 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, 2020 Lender of the Year, and 2020 CLO Manager of the Year, Americas; Creditflux as the 2020 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year; and Global M&A Network as the 2020 Small Middle Markets Lender of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.