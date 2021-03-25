The Alkaline Water Company Continues to Expand DSD Footprint with Nevada Beverage Company

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the nation’s largest independent alkaline water company, is thrilled to announce its latest partnership with Nevada Beverage Company, a Nevada-based direct store delivery (DSD). Under this agreement, Nevada Beverage will carry the full line of our smooth tasting Alkaline88 and A88 Infused Flavored waters.

“We are pleased to welcome Nevada Beverage Company to our growing DSD network. Nevada Beverage is a leading beverage distributor in Nevada, serving over 2,900 accounts with a territory encompassing 74 percent of the state population. As a best-in-class DSD provider, the partnership allows our waters to inundate another important market in the Southwest,” says Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “This marks our second major DSD market expansion, following our recently announced distribution agreement with the Arizona based Hensley Beverage Company. With our superior smooth taste profile and increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly options, we believe Alkaline88 and our A88 Infused Flavored Waters will be very successful and popular with Nevada Beverage’s customers.”

About The Alkaline Water Company:

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label ‘Clean Beverage.’ Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88® launched A88 Infused™ in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused™ flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the Company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the Company’s CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the Company’s topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products Inc. includes both the Company’s lab-tested full-spectrum hemp salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, and bath salts, along with broad-spectrum hemp, powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules, and gummies.

To purchase Alkaline88 and A88 Flavor Infused products online, visit us at www.alkaline88.com. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com

About Nevada Beverage Company

Nevada Beverage Company is a Las Vegas based family owned, beverage wholesaler that distributes a large portfolio of beverages. With sales volume over 10 million cases, Nevada Beverage consistently ranks in the top ten percent of all U.S. distributors. Nevada Beverage currently has approximately 350 employees (Sales Staff, Drivers, Merchandisers and support staff). Nevada Beverage Company calls on approximately 2,942 Accounts and maintains a fleet of 71 Delivery Trucks, 139 Sales Vans and 8 Draught Pouring Special Event vehicles. For more information on Nevada Beverage visit https://nevbev.com/

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: that the partnership with Nevada Beverage allows the Company’s waters to inundate another important market in the Southwest; and that the Company believes Alkaline88 and its A88 Infused Flavored Waters will be very successful and popular with Nevada Beverage’s customers.

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the demand for the Company’s products will continue to significantly grow; that the past production capacity of the Company’s co-packing facilities can be maintained or increased; that there will be increased production capacity through implementation of new production facilities, new co-packers and new technology; that there will be an increase in number of products available for sale to retailers and consumers; that there will be an expansion in geographical areas by national retailers carrying the Company’s products; that there will be an expansion into new national and regional grocery retailers; that there will be an expansion into new e-commerce, home delivery, convenience, and healthy food channels; that there will not be interruptions on production of the Company’s products; that there will not be a recall of products due to unintended contamination or other adverse events relating to the Company’s products; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company’s growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of alkaline water or any other products, including products containing hemp/CBD; the fact that consumers may not embrace and purchase any of the Company’s CBD-infused products; the fact that the Company may not be permitted by the FDA or other regulatory authority to market or sell any of its CBD-infused products; additional competitors selling alkaline water and enhanced water products in bulk containers reducing the Company’s sales; the fact that the Company does not own or operate any of its production facilities and that co-packers may not renew current agreements and/or not satisfy increased production quotas; the fact that the Company has a limited number of suppliers of its unique bulk bottles; the potential for supply-chain interruption due to factors beyond the Company’s control; the fact that there may be a recall of products due to unintended contamination; the inherent uncertainties associated with operating as an early stage company; changes in customer demand and the fact that consumers may not embrace enhanced water products as expected or at all; the extent to which the Company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with new retailers and retaining existing relationships with retailers; the Company’s ability to raise the additional funding that it will need to continue to pursue its business, planned capital expansion and sales activity; and competition in the industry in which the Company operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, and on the SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com.