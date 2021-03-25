Infotech® and EarthCam Partner to Offer Fast, Efficient Data Visualization Integration

GAINESVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infotech®, a leader in infrastructure construction software solutions, and EarthCam, a global leader in webcam technology and services, announced a new integration with Infotech’s Doc Express® service. Infotech and EarthCam together have nearly 70 years of experience serving state Departments of Transportation and the infrastructure engineering and construction community. This integration creates an essential visual timeline from the project site, inserting that data directly into daily workflow and enhancing the audit trail.

“As the leader in construction camera technology and services, we recognize that the infrastructure and heavy civil market will become one of the fastest growing sectors,” said Brian Cury, CEO and Founder of EarthCam. “Partnering with Infotech, the dominant provider of field inspection and workflow services, will create a fantastic combination of expertise to develop valuable visual information solutions for our clients.”

Accurate construction documentation is essential for inspections and daily reporting. By using an EarthCam camera on a jobsite with Infotech’s services, Infotech users are now able to view digital jobsite activity remotely in real-time to make informed decisions and have a visual historic record of progress. Images can automatically be pushed to specific contracts in Doc Express such as compliance reports. The frequency of image uploads can be set according to jobsite activity levels and can include metadata such as weather, project title, and date/time stamp.

One state transportation agency is currently under pilot with the EarthCam and Infotech integration on a $24 million bridge replacement project. After setting up an EarthCam camera onsite, the agency was able to quickly capture images and instantly access visual information with Infotech’s Doc Express service.

“Visual data is the way of the future to increase productivity and efficiency for infrastructure construction projects,” Ron Perkins, Infotech Senior Manager of Strategic Partnerships said. “By integrating EarthCam cameras with our contract management solution, we are helping DOTs and engineering firms create a more informed jobsite with real-time visual assets that add key value for the overall success of the project.”

To learn more about Infotech’s Doc Express service, visit infotechinc.com/doc-express. To learn more about EarthCam’s construction camera solutions and their integration with Infotech, visit earthcam.net/infotech.

About Infotech

Info Tech, Inc., DBA Infotech (Infotech) is a leading SaaS solutions provider for the infrastructure construction industry. Informed by DOT relationships and decades of experience, Infotech develops software solutions that bridge the gaps between owners, consultants, contractors, and other project stakeholders. Whether it be tools for construction administration and inspection or secure online bidding, Infotech’s solutions are built to increase transparency, productivity and the availability of data. Infotech is the developer of Appia®, Bid Express®, and Doc Express®, as well as the official contractor for AASHTOWare Project™. For more information, visit infotechinc.com. In addition, for more information about Infotech’s expert statistical and econometric consulting services, visit infotechconsulting.com.

About EarthCam

EarthCam is the global leader in providing webcam content, technology and services. Founded in 1996, EarthCam provides live streaming video, time-lapse construction cameras and reality capture solutions for corporate and government clients. EarthCam leads the industry with the highest resolution imagery available, including the world’s first outdoor gigapixel panorama camera system. This patented technology delivers superior multi-billion pixel clarity for monitoring and archiving important projects and events. EarthCam has documented over a trillion dollars of construction projects around the world. The company is headquartered on a 10-acre campus in Northern New Jersey and maintains offices worldwide. Projects documented by EarthCam include: Hudson Yards, LAX Airport, Moynihan Station, Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, Panama Canal Expansion, Qatar Rail and The Red Sea Project.

Learn more about EarthCam’s innovative solutions at http://www.earthcam.net/.