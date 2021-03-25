Conga and Zilliant Announce Strategic CPQ & Pricing Partnership

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zilliant, the industry leader in intelligent B2B price optimization, price management and sales guidance software, today announced that it will be joining forces with Conga, the global leader in commercial operations transformation, for a strategic CPQ pricing partnership.

Through the partnership, both Zilliant and Conga customers will benefit from complex pricing optimization and a smooth, error-free process when it comes to configuring complex products and services, delivering accurate quotes, and creating deals with the most up-to-date product and pricing information. With this integration, Conga CPQ customers can leverage Zilliant’s optimal pricing recommendations. This will streamline the discounting and approvals process so that customers can improve quote turnaround time and ultimately increase profitability.

“Conga looks forward to collaborating with Zilliant to offer seamless business solutions to our customers for their profitable growth,” said Grant Peterson, Chief Product Officer at Conga. “Combining Conga’s market leading commercial operations solution with Zilliant’s pricing optimization solutions will help sales executives and businesses to drive much more efficient revenue process and profitable business outcomes.”

“Pricing is by far the most effective profit lever available to any company,” said Greg Peters, President and Chief Executive Officer of Zilliant. “We’re thrilled to announce this strategic partnership with Conga to help our shared customers get the full value of CPQ by providing high-quality price guidance within Conga CPQ.”

The partnership includes a dynamic, native integration between Conga CPQ and Zilliant’s industry-leading pricing solutions via Zilliant’s high-availability REST API, IQ Anywhere™.

Conga CPQ is designed to help companies quickly and accurately produce highly configured quotes. It simplifies all of the complex product, pricing and business rules so they are centralized, automatic and available in real-time, giving sales representatives everything they need at their fingertips to close bigger deals faster. With Conga CPQ and Conga Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) sharing a single data model, finalized prices from CPQ automatically feed into agreements and contracts and further into Billing without incurring additional integration costs. Similarly, contract prices are readily available to CPQ for future quoting. With Conga CPQ and Conga Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) sharing a single data model, finalized prices from CPQ automatically will feed into agreements and contracts and further into billing without incurring additional integration costs. Similarly, contract prices are readily available to CPQ for future quoting.

Zilliant Price Manager™ allows users to set, manage and update prices for all price modes; make mass updates to price lists; execute and publish pricing initiatives to sales reps; and build statistically and strategically relevant segmentation structures.

Zilliant Price IQ™ is a data science-driven price optimization application that accounts for all statistically significant factors that drive price response, rationally aligns price/customer/order/ product relationships and measures price elasticity to set profit-maximizing or revenue-maximizing prices, based on a company’s P&L goals. It uses constraint-based optimization to simultaneously enforce business rules, includes a Strategy Interface to run predictive what-if scenarios, and produces optimized price guidance for all the different ways price is expressed in a business.

See the partnership between Conga and Zilliant in action here.

Zilliant’s cloud-native SaaS platform uses high-availability REST APIs to infuse Conga CPQ with intelligent pricing, enabling companies to make better pricing decisions, faster. With Zilliant’s pricing solutions seamlessly integrated, B2B companies can maximize their Conga CPQ investment while quickly strengthening commercial performance. Companies that use Zilliant’s pricing solutions consistently realize an incremental one to three percent of gross margin.

About Conga

Conga, the global leader in commercial operations transformation, helps businesses simplify and automate their approach to the essential quotes, contracts, and documents that drive commerce. We help our customers become more agile, so they can adapt quickly to change and create a fluid, connected customer experience. Companies choose Conga for the most comprehensive solution set in the market and expert guidance, enabling them to transform the processes and documents surrounding customer engagement, configure price quote (CPQ), contract lifecycle management (CLM), and the complete commercial operations lifecycle. With Conga, businesses evolve their commercial operations to streamline their revenue processes and derive the meaningful insights that lead to sustained growth.

Conga is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif. with global operations across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at conga.com or follow Conga on Twitter: @CongaHQ.

About Zilliant

Zilliant’s solutions help B2B companies solve a wide range of pricing and sales challenges, allowing them to gain more strategic control of their business performance using an innovative blend of data science and software solutions. Our innovative cloud native platform and applications, paired with an outcome-focused dedication to customer success, gives company leaders the confidence and know-how to remain competitive now and in the future. Learn more about how Zilliant helps companies reimagine pricing and sales at www.zilliant.com.