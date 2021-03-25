PCR Oncology Expands Clinical Trial Offering by Adopting Deep Lens AI-Solution, VIPER™

COLUMBUS, Ohio & ARROYO GRANDE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PCR Oncology and Deep Lens today announced a strategic partnership that will integrate artificial intelligence-based clinical trial screening and enrollment platform, VIPER™, into the PCR Oncology network. VIPER uses proprietary cloud-based technology to facilitate, triage and accelerate the clinical trial recruitment process. Through this collaboration, PCR Oncology will be able to more effectively identify, screen and match oncology patients to precision-based clinical trials.

“PCR Oncology is extremely dedicated to advancing cancer research and has prioritized the expansion of our clinical trial program to be able to offer a broader range of studies to our patient community,” said David Palchak, M.D. at PCR Oncology. “The VIPER platform will not only expedite the process for matching patients to existing trials, but it will also assist in bringing additional trials to the PCR network, thereby greatly improving access to care for cancer patients on the Central Coast.”

PCR Oncology has a robust clinical trial and research program. It is the first and only location in California that is participating in the National Cancer Institute’s (NCI) Cancer Moonshot program, a five-year initiative designed to advance the knowledge and treatment of cancer via the collection and analysis of biospecimens and data from diverse patient populations across the U.S.

It is estimated that more than 15,000 oncology clinical trials are actively recruiting patients; yet participation in these trials is often as low as three percent. Certain barriers to enrollment -- including limited study site capacity and narrow trial eligibility requirements -- have been well documented; however, the percentage of patient participation in these trials has not increased significantly over time. VIPER automates the clinical trial screening process and seamlessly matches patients -- at the time of diagnosis -- to appropriate trials through the ingestion and analysis of customized genomic data, electronic medical records and pathology data. Deep Lens’ VIPER will be integrating directly to their EMR (iKnowMed), molecular data feed (from Caris and Foundation Medicine) and pathology feeds to automatically identify qualified patients for clinical trials. Like PCR Oncology, any iKnowMed practice can be easily integrated and can utilize VIPER and the Deep Lens screening services free of charge.

“We are delighted to be able to help PCR Oncology improve efficiencies and add value to their already comprehensive clinical trial program,” said Greg Andreola, Chief Revenue Officer at Deep Lens. “The VIPER platform is designed to assist clinical trial study sites with the complexities involved in patient recruitment and enrollment, which will allow oncology teams to focus more exclusively on providing patient care.”

About PCR Oncology

PCR Oncology is a comprehensive Medical Oncology practice based in Arroyo Grande, California that provides access to cutting edge treatments, education and patient support. PCR has a robust clinical trial and research program and is the only physician-owned practice in more than a 90-mile radius to have joined the National Cancer Institute Community Oncology Research Program (NCORP – see NCORP.cancer.gov for more information). This provides PCR patients with access to approximately 75 NCI-sponsored clinical trials. PCR Oncology was founded and is currently run by David Palchak, M.D. For more information, visit: www.pcroncology.com.

About Deep Lens

Deep Lens is a software company focused on a groundbreaking approach to faster recruitment of the best-suited cancer patients to clinical trials. VIPER, Deep Lens’ integrated cloud platform, provides care teams with visibility and workflows that combine lab, EMR, and genomic data to match cancer patients to clinical trials and precision therapies at the time of diagnosis, accelerating recruitment and compressing study timelines to bring game-changing therapies to market sooner. Growing with sponsors, providers, and strategic partners, Deep Lens challenges the status quo so that patients can get the best therapies. For more information, visit www.deeplens.ai.