Quantum Energy Squares Raises $2.5 Million in Funding and Adds U.S. Pro Soccer Player Jozy Altidore to Its Team

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum Energy Squares, a plant-based energy bar powered by organic caffeine and macronutrients, announced today the addition of Jozy Altidore, Major League Soccer (MLS) All-Star, to their expanding lineup of investors. In this series seed round, the brand raised $2.5 Million.

Altidore, a U.S. Soccer Male Athlete of the Year, and MLS Cup MVP, joins a roster of investors that includes women’s U.S. Open Tennis Champion and Olympian Sloane Stephens, U.S. men’s tennis doubles Grand Slam and ATP record holder and Olympic gold medalist Mike Bryan, U.S. men’s tennis serving record holder and Olympian Sam Querrey, and former President and CEO of Ballast Point and Cutwater Spirits, Jim Buechler. (Jim led those companies to landmark acquisitions by Constellation Brands and Anheuser-Busch, respectively.)

Known for his agility and strong physical presence in the box, Altidore has been competing professionally in the MLS for more than 13 years. He is also one of the most decorated players in the history of the U.S. national team, scoring the third-most goals in its history (42). Throughout his soccer career, Altidore has also devoted time to mentoring youth groups and aspiring young soccer players and has helped underprivileged children across the world through the Jozy Altidore Foundation.

“I find Quantum Energy Squares to be a great source of natural energy on and off the field,” said Altidore. “I now have an energy bar that’s natural, balanced, tastes great, and that fires me up. I’m excited about the product, the team and spreading the word. And this isn’t just words: I’m an investor, too.”

“Like Jozy and U.S. Open tennis champion, Sloane Stephens, Quantum Energy Squares are all about healthy, active living,” says QUANTUM CEO Dan Medvene. “We couldn’t imagine better ambassadors for our company, and we look forward to having their energy and enthusiasm to help introduce more people to QUANTUM, everyone from Olympic-caliber athletes who want to improve performance to everyday people who just need a healthy, energizing snack.”

For more information about Quantum Energy Squares, visit www.QuantumSquares.com.

About Quantum Energy Squares

Named the Official Energy Bar of both the 2021 IRONMAN Triathlon Series and the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series, Quantum Energy Squares are plant-based, coffee-infused energy bars created by a sports dietitian, food scientist, and professional pastry chef. QUANTUM is the alternative to coffee crashes and sugary snacks. Balanced macronutrients from fruits, seeds and nuts plus MCT oil help slow caffeine absorption for long-lasting energy, with no spike or crash. Recently launched nationwide at Sprouts Markets and Whole Foods, all QUANTUM products are certified plant-based, certified gluten-free, non-GMO verified, soy-free, dairy-free, and kosher. Quantum Energy Squares are distributed nationally through KeHE and UNFI. QUANTUM was awarded KeHE’s 2021 Best New Product in Breakfast in Bars. For more information, please visit QuantumSquares.com.