Dark Forest Technologies Chooses LeverData to Manage Data Ingestion Process

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LeverData today announced the signing of its newest client, Dark Forest Capital Management LP. Dark Forest, a systematic hedge fund, will use the LeverData platform to centralize the onboarding and daily ingestion of data to facilitate their investment process.

While many quantitative and fundamental hedge funds wrestle with the process of consuming massive amounts of data on a daily basis, Dark Forest chose to partner with LeverData to manage this process.

“The process of bringing in data from multiple disparate sources on a regular basis is not easy” according to Michael DeAddio, Chief Operating Officer at Dark Forest. “If data doesn’t arrive on-time and error-free, trading and other risk management decisions can be adversely impacted. LeverData provides us with this important technical resource.”

LeverData addresses the most fundamental problems with data pipelines: reliability, scalability and security. The LeverData platform enables customers to focus on downstream analytics without sacrificing data dependability. LeverData offers a SaaS (Software as a Service) model combined with managed services to handle the DVM process: Deliver, Validate and Monitor. The platform ensures that data arrives on time based on established SLA’s (Service Level Agreements) and passes robust quality checks. Clients achieve full transparency into the DVM process while gaining actionable insights into data provider performance.

“We’re delighted to have Dark Forest join our growing list of clients” stated Anmol Bhandari, Chief Executive Officer at LeverData. “The challenges of ingesting data are very real, and impact both large established firms as well as start-ups. Dark Forest’s decision to use the LeverData platform will allow them to grow and accelerate their use of foundational and alternative data quickly. Our clients will also benefit from the ability to rapidly trial new datasets. ”

Dark Forest will use the LeverData platform to manage the full data ingestion process in a secure cloud environment and will take advantage of LeverData’s managed services to monitor the process.

About LeverData

LeverData is a New York City-based financial technology company that provides data ingestion, validation, and ongoing management solutions for corporations and financial services firms. Its proprietary platform offers ongoing data loading, at scale, and monitors data inputs from a myriad of vendors to ensure accuracy and alert clients of data failures in real-time. With LeverData, clients can rest assured that the data they rely on every day arrives error-free and on time.