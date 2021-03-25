Stewart Updates Credit Facility

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) today provided an update on its current credit facility.

On March 23, 2021, Stewart increased and extended the terms of its current line of credit. Under the terms of the amendment, the maximum amount of the line of credit was increased to $350 million from $200 million, while maintaining the $50 million accordion feature. The length of the agreement was extended five years to March 2026 and added three new banks to the syndicate while retaining all existing banks. Stewart also updated financial covenant provisions, including increasing the unsecured indebtedness basket and restricted payment limitations to align with its current financial position and performance.

“ Over the past year we have used our improved capital base to make strategic acquisitions that align with our overall growth strategy. I am grateful for the support our bank syndicate has shown us, as the increased credit line will provide us with even greater capacity and flexibility as we position our company to succeed and grow over the long-term,” said Stewart Chief Executive Officer Fred Eppinger.

