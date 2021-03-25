Solugen and Nanotronics Partner to Enable Hackproof, Automated Biobased Manufacturing Mini-Mills

HOUSTON & BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solugen Inc., an emerging specialty chemicals manufacturer and the world’s first and only producer of bioperoxideTM solutions and carbon negative glucaric acid, and Nanotronics, developer of the world’s most advanced robotic industrial microscope that combines AI, automation, and sophisticated imaging for industrial inspection, today announced a partnership intended to ensure clean water production and safety. The collaboration will address any risks associated with chemical contamination and prevent potential malicious activity by incorporating Nanotronics’ proprietary Intelligent Factory Control during the production process. The partnership agreement is in the midst of a 2-year pilot program enabling autonomous chemical plants for Solugen, powered by Nanotronics.

“This is an industrial vigilance that doesn’t exist within chemical plants currently and with Nanotronics technology, we are able to detect irregularities and autonomously correct the production process in real-time,” says Gaurab Chakrabarti, M.D., PhD, and co-founder and CEO of Solugen, Inc. “Our current data gathered from the pilot program and the added security measure baked within the production process brings our vision of smaller, autonomous chemical plants, closer to reality.”

Founded in 2016, Solugen produces bio-based solutions that are fundamentally changing the chemicals industry. The company’s first product, Bioperoxide™, was created using patented enzymatic technology to convert plant sugars into hydrogen peroxide and led to the manufacturing of a comprehensive line of products such as its flagship BioSol™ and ScavSol™ solutions. Today, BioSol and ScavSol help treat, clean and oxidize water uses with oil and gas, waste-water treatment and mining chemicals. Solugen’s solutions remove the need for highly combustible and toxic petrochemical-based chemicals to clean water as its products are more efficacious, cheaper, safer to produce, and less hazardous for customers and their employees as well as fully biodegradable. This unique process in concert with the utilization of Nanotronics’ Intelligent Factory Control, reduces waste from the factory itself.

Intelligent Factory Control uses Artificial Intelligence to continuously monitor the production of Solugen products and through reinforcement learning agents, is able to determine whether there are anomalies in the process that are too subtle for humans or traditional control systems to detect. It works inline and defects or anomolies are discovered as they happen, as opposed to further along in the production process. Invisible to the human eye, the process prevents expensive backtracking.

“Sophisticated attacks, or even subtle process variations, have been incredibly challenging to identify even when using the most advanced production protocols. Using AI in this manner will provide a higher level of quality and safety,” says Matthew Putman, CEO and cofounder of Nanotronics. “I applaud Solugen for being the first to address this issue using advanced biology.”

About Solugen

Founded in 2016 by Gaurab Chakrabarti, M.D., Ph.D., and Sean Hunt, Ph.D., Solugen is a specialty chemicals manufacturer and world’s first and only producer of bio-based chemical peroxide solutions that applies green chemistry principles to re-design the production of a variety of ingredients. Solugen's mission is to help the fight against climate change by creating cleaner, greener, and safer chemical processes that reduce reliance on non-renewable resources and energy-intensive manufacturing, without sacrificing safety and efficacy. To learn more, visit www.solugentech.com.

About Nanotronics

Nanotronics is a science technology company that has redefined factory control through the invention of a platform that combines AI, automation and sophisticated imagining to assist human ingenuity in detecting flaws and anomalies in manufacturing. Industry agnostic but customer specific, we work with leading-edge companies across the globe from aerospace to electronics and healthcare, to drive up yield, reduce footprint and waste, lower costs, and speed up design iteration.

Nanotronics is a key player in helping to solidify New York’s role as a global center of the innovation economy. To learn more visit https://nanotronics.co/. Follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.