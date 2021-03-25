Philips Ranks Among Top 50 Employers for Multicultural Employees

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG) (AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that it ranked number 48 on Equal Opportunity magazine’s 30th annual list of “Top 50 Employers.” Inclusion on this list demonstrates the company’s belief that every individual should have equal access to opportunity and resources, and its commitment to seeking diverse experiences and perspectives to achieve a workplace culture that fosters belonging.

Equal Opportunity magazine’s “Top 50 Employers” list is the result of an annual reader survey mailed each year to randomly selected readers. The ranking honors the top U.S. companies for which Equal Opportunity magazine readers would most prefer to work or believe would provide a positive working environment for members of minority groups and diverse cultures. As a global organization, Philips embraces diversity in the broadest sense and commits to transparency, fairness and integrity. Philips’ ranking on this list further highlights the company’s initiative to prioritize diverse and inclusive work environments for its 82,000 employees in over 100 countries.

“We recognize that diverse workplaces lead to diversity in thought, and it is this variety of perspectives that lead to enhanced innovation, greater performance and employee satisfaction,” said Lauren Gohde, Philips North America Inclusion & Diversity Lead. “By fostering an inclusive working environment, we bring together some of the brightest minds in the world to address critical healthcare issues, partner with health systems to overcome their biggest challenges, and find new ways to bring access to care to those in underserved communities. Recognition by Equal Opportunity Magazine validates our inclusive approach as we continue to look for ways to promote equality in all that we do.”

The company has a mission to improve the lives of 2.5 billion people a year by 2030, including supporting the communities in which employees live, work and serve. In January 2021, Philips was named one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Annual Assessment of LGBTQ Workplace Equality. The company was previously highlighted in Forbes' Best Employers for Women and Forbes' America's Best Employers for Diversity.

To view the list, please visit https://www.eop.com/awards-EO.php.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 82,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.