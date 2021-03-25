DERMA E Launches Derms for DERMA E Program

SIMI VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clean skin care brand DERMA E has announced the launch of their Derms for DERMA E program, featuring three leading dermatologists from across the U.S. The company’s adage, Proven Clean Beauty, speaks to DERMA E’s mission that clean products can be powerful and effective. The only natural skin care brand to conduct consumer clinical trials, DERMA E’s dermatologist program closely aligns the worlds of science and natural, as each board-certified dermatologist helps to support clean ingredients among their recommendations as solutions that can be equally as effective for skin.

Dr. Gervaise Gerstner, Dr. Alexis Stephens, and Dr. Andrea Suarez have partnered with DERMA E to share in the company’s mission to improve skin through the right combination of vitamins, wholesome nutrients, and exceptional ingredients. From acne to aging, oily to dry skin, and everything in between, each dermatologist partner is expert at helping patients and audiences understand how to best treat their skin year-round, and they’ll now be sharing those secrets with the DERMA E community.

“We’re thrilled to work with our incredible dermatologist partners across the country through our Derms for DERMA E program, as they share their expertise and the message of Proven Clean Beauty through a variety of mediums this year,” said Barbara Roll, Chief Marketing Officer at DERMA E. “As the clean beauty movement has taken center stage, dermatology clients are more commonly seeking products that are clean and safe for both the body and the environment. We look forward to expanding the important message of clean, eco-ethical skin care in the scientific and medical communities, as the marriage of natural and science continues to grow.”

Dr. Gervaise Gerstner practices at her own private practice, Gervaise Gerstner Dermatology in New York City, and has been a board-certified practicing dermatologist for 15+ years. She completed her medical degree and dermatology residency at Mount Sinai Medical School and is one of the most respected and sought-after physicians in New York City. Dr. Gerstner is also an associate member of the American Academy of Dermatology and the American Academy of Dermatologic Surgeons, as well as a member of the Dermatology Foundation and the Skin Cancer Foundation.

“I’m so excited to continue to collaborate with DERMA E and to share medical skin care knowledge with talented colleagues while using the DERMA E clean beauty platform. DERMA E is the only natural brand I know to be backed by proven clinical results that show real efficacy,” Gerstner said.

Dr. Alexis Stephens, a board-certified dermatologist & beauty chemist, earned her medical degree at Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine before moving to South Florida to start her private practice in 2017. In February 2020, Dr. Stephens launched her YouTube presence with the main goal of using her background in cosmetic chemistry to spread the truth about skin care to the masses, and debunk myths that can be hindering to the skin's health. Dr. Stephens aims to uplift and empower her audience to feel confident in their skin.

“I am always on the hunt for affordable, effective and inclusive skincare brands for my patients and viewers. All of which DERMA E embodies and more which is why I am super excited to be a part of the Derms for DERMA E program. Looking forward to all the amazing things to come this year with DERMA E,” Stephens said.

Dr. Andrea Suarez, well known as Dr. Dray, is a board-certified dermatologist in Houston, Texas. Dr. Suarez earned her medical degree from the University Of Colorado School Of Medicine, and since 2016 has posted videos daily, guiding her audience towards a more successful skincare regimen and inspiring her audience to live a healthy lifestyle. Dr. Dray's authentic, matter-of fact advice, combined with her warm energy, leads her over 1 Million YouTube fans to consider her both a mentor and a friend.

"I have been recommending DERMA E products for years,” said Suarez. “I’m honored & excited to be a part of the Derms for DERMA E program!”

Together, DERMA E and their dermatologist partners will highlight the ways in which clean beauty can be incorporated into any skin care regimen, with the added benefit of supporting environmental concerns, all-natural ingredients, and cruelty-free formulas as an ethical, effective way to formulate skin care products.

About DERMA E

DERMA E is a leading natural, eco-ethical skin care brand with a global presence. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Simi Valley, California, DERMA E’s mission is to deliver high-quality, affordable and natural skincare products to consumers. DERMA E’s products are 100% vegan and cruelty-free and do not contain parabens, sodium lauryl sulfates, petrolatum, mineral oil, artificial colors, gluten, soy or GMOs. For more information on DERMA E, please visit https://dermae.com.