The Vitamin Shoppe® Partners With 1health to Bring COVID-19 Saliva Test Kits to its Customers Nationwide on VitaminShoppe.com

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1health, the leading Testing as a Service (TaaS) company, announced today that it has partnered with The Vitamin Shoppe®, an omni-channel specialty retailer of nutritional products, to offer simple, self-administered saliva-based COVID-19 tests to its customers nationwide. The tests are available now for purchase at www.vitaminshoppe.com/lp/COVID19.

1health empowers partners with the ability to offer convenient, non-invasive, and remote options for diagnostic testing, which eliminates inconvenient or even risky visits to testing centers while also eliminating long wait times for results. 1health’s platform will allow The Vitamin Shoppe to launch their private, secure, and scalable testing portal quickly, and to have tracking and reporting that is quick and reliable for its customers.

“Our goal from the beginning was to make testing easy and accessible for everyone, and working with the team at The Vitamin Shoppe allows us to do just that,” said Mehdi Maghsoodnia, CEO of 1health. “By teaming up with this incredible group of industry leaders, we are able to reach a large audience who has their health and wellness at the forefront and bring our self-administered COVID-19 tests to them and together help contain this pandemic.”

1health provides Testing as a Service, enabling partners to easily deploy, manage, and personalize testing at scale. The company pioneered the concept and are the first in the field of DNA testing with a simple self-administered COVID-19 saliva test that was authorized by the FDA under EUA earlier last year.

The tests can be taken from anywhere - at home, at work, in a hotel, or on-the-go. Saliva is collected in a tube, sealed with reagents, and shipped to a qualified lab in a secure envelope. Test results are delivered digitally to the person within 48 hours of the lab receiving the sample, and can be viewed on the secure patient dashboard on the 1health online platform.

For more information about The Vitamin Shoppe visit vitaminshoppe.com; and for more information on 1health, visit 1health.io.

About 1health

1health is the pioneer in enabling Testing as a Service (TaaS), making diagnostic testing easy and accessible for everyone. Its platform powers engaging health applications for telehealth companies, hospital systems, corporations and government agencies, school systems, and consumer brands, allowing them to easily deploy, manage, and personalize testing at scale. 1health’s cloud-based architecture allows for seamless management and tracing of tests, providing distribution across the country for faster testing, and an easy-to-read dashboard with actionable next steps after testing. 1health keeps more than seven million people healthy and informed through its partners and direct-to-consumer brand, Vitagene, and supports compliance with applicable privacy and security requirements of its partners and their customers. To learn more, go to www.1health.io.

About The Vitamin Shoppe®

The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is an omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to help them become their best selves, however they define it. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor Weight Management System™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, and True Athlete®. The Company conducts business through over 715 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com.