Hansen Enables Retail Energy and Community Solar Market Expansion for Hampshire Power

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN) is pleased to announce today that it has signed a new agreement with Massachusetts-based Hampshire Power Corporation.

Under the terms of this agreement, Hansen will provide the Hansen CIS software platform and managed services to support Hampshire Power’s retail energy and community solar business lines, initially covering Massachusetts, Maine, New York and Rhode Island. At a time when Commercial and Industrial (C&I) business owners face a rising level of complexity in a fragmented energy sector, Hampshire Power, a vertically integrated retail electricity provider, aims to simplify the value proposition, and to maximize and monetize energy systems for renewable energy asset owners. Hampshire Power provides a fully integrated and managed Energy-as-a-Service solution that leverages revenue and savings into a single financial statement and energy experience for the C&I customer.

Todd Ford, President and CEO, Hampshire Power, commented: “With their unique expertise in the North American retail and community solar power market, we at Hampshire Power are confident that Hansen Technologies is well-placed to enable the integrated Energy-as-a-Service offering that we envision for our customers. We look forward to the support of invaluable partners such as Hansen, as we look to chart even more expansion in the United States in the years to come.”

John May, CEO Americas, Hansen Technologies, commented: “At a time of industry-wide change and complexity, the integrated Energy-as-a-Service solution from Hampshire Power will serve to function as a major market differentiator. We could not be more pleased to support them in their journey to unlock value for their customers in the C&I segment. With the proven capabilities afforded by Hansen CIS, we have no doubt that they will.”

Hansen CIS is a purpose-built customer information software solution for the energy and utilities sector, including emerging community solar operators. The software is designed to handle every aspect of the customer life cycle using open architecture, an understanding of local regulations and technology standards to speed integration with business and operational systems. Hansen CIS architecture is based on standardized technology enhanced by a modular approach and an open-API library. The product is offered in various global markets and caters to energy and utilities companies operating in competitive and regulated markets.

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves 550+ customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyze customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

About Hampshire Power Corporation

Hampshire Power (“Hampshire”) is an innovative and integrated Energy-as-a-Service solutions provider creating savings and income for commercial and industrial businesses. Using our revenue + lease model, coupled with advanced, analytic-focused energy optimization, and a curated marketplace of best-in-class products and services, we are able to provide solutions that simplify and coordinate your energy needs with no upfront costs.

