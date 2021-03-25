Carvana Revolutionizes Fan Experience for 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Season

Carvana is giving INDYCAR fans an experience they’ll never forget: the chance to get up close and personal with Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 48 Honda and select Jimmie Johnson’s Indy car paint scheme for five NTT INDYCAR SERIES 2021 races. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fans can visit carvana.com/racing to learn more about Jimmie Johnson’s journey to INDYCAR, virtually spin the No. 48 Honda in 360 degrees, click on hot spots to zoom in on specific features, and dive into the world of INDYCAR with Carvana Racing. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fans can visit carvana.com/racing to learn more about Jimmie Johnson’s journey to INDYCAR, virtually spin the No. 48 Honda in 360 degrees, click on hot spots to zoom in on specific features, and dive into the world of INDYCAR with Carvana Racing. (Photo: Business Wire)

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading online auto retailer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), known for its immersive, patented, 360-degree photo technology, is giving INDYCAR fans an experience they’ll never forget: the chance to get up close and personal with Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 48 Honda and select Jimmie Johnson’s Indy car paint scheme for five NTT INDYCAR SERIES 2021 races.

Fans can visit carvana.com/racing to learn more about Jimmie Johnson’s journey to INDYCAR, virtually spin the No. 48 Honda in 360 degrees, click on hot spots to zoom in on specific features, and dive into the world of INDYCAR with Carvana Racing.

Throughout the season, fans will be able to view three unique paint schemes and vote on their favorite for an upcoming race. This unique and interactive fan experience crystalizes the anticipation and excitement surrounding 7-time NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Champion Jimmie Johnson’s rookie NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

“We always strive to create exceptional experiences and harnessing our technology to give INDYCAR fans a whole new way to immerse themselves in their favorite sport is one of many ways we’re looking at the season and our partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing and Jimmie Johnson,” said Carvana Chief Brand Officer Ryan Keeton. “We’re looking forward to fans driving the vote for their favorite paint schemes, and seeing their selections come to life throughout the season.”

Fans can view paint schemes and drive the vote in the weeks leading up to:

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course – May 15, 2021

Belle Isle Streets, Detroit – June 12-13, 2021

Mid-Ohio SportsCar Course – July 4, 2021

Nashville Streets – Aug. 8, 2021

Portland International Raceway – Sept. 12, 2021

“This is going to be a really fun program,” Johnson said. “My fan base is really passionate and Carvana has come up with a great way to make the fans the decision makers and have ownership in what they see out on the track this season. The designs are all really sharp and it will be interesting to see which ones they will pick.”

Fans who want the latest on Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 48 Honda can follow along throughout the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season on Carvana Racing’s social channels:

As the pioneer of online car buying, Carvana created an easy, transparent way for consumers to purchase their next car - the ability to shop more than 20,000 used cars for sale, finance, purchase and schedule touchless delivery, all in as little as five minutes from the comfort and safety of home.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s proprietary automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Chip Ganassi Racing

Chip Ganassi has been a fixture in the auto racing industry for over 30 years and is considered one of the most successful as well as innovative owners the sport has anywhere in the world. Today his teams include four cars in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, two cars in the NASCAR Cup Series, and one entry in both the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Series and Extreme E. Overall, his teams have 20 championships and over 225 victories, including four Indianapolis 500s, a Daytona 500, a Brickyard 400, eight Rolex 24 At Daytonas, the 12 Hours of Sebring and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Ganassi boasts state-of-the-art race shop facilities in Indianapolis and Concord, N.C., with a corporate office in Pittsburgh, Pa.

For more information log onto www.chipganassiracing.com.