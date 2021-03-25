AutoClaims Direct Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Ecosystem to Enhance Claims Teams’ Workflow Efficiency

CARLSBAD & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AutoClaims Direct, Inc., a leading auto claims technology and services company to the property and casualty industry, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that AutoClaims Direct (ACD) has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner.

Since 2003, ACD has been committed to ending the fragmented auto claims process by delivering a unified, end-to-end solution for insurers to manage their auto claims workflow. ACD’s Ready for Guidewire integration will enable Guidewire ClaimCenter users to integrate to its CLARITY™ platform, a flexible and configurable solution to help auto insurers virtually manage their claims workflows.

“At ACD, the team is focused on driving client success by improving the auto material damage appraisal process through our technology and services,” said Ernie Bray, CEO of AutoClaims Direct. “Providing insurers with a way to lower costs, reduce cycle times and access key data and reporting is a goal we have for all claims organizations. We’re thrilled to continue fulfilling this goal for our joint clients through our integration with Guidewire.”

“We are delighted to welcome AutoClaims Direct as our latest Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner,” said Becky Mattick, vice president of Global Solution Alliances at Guidewire Software. “Through ACD’s Guidewire integration, our shared clients will soon be able to easily harness CLARITY’s benefits. The streamlined and flexible workflow platform will help empower their customer service teams, adjusters, and damage appraisers to do their jobs more effectively, leading to faster claim resolution and satisfied claimants.”

About AutoClaims Direct, Inc.

ACD delivers the leading virtual claims workflow platform to Auto & Commercial Insurers, TPAs, Fleet Administrators, and Self-Insureds. First to market with the Touchless Triage™, three methods of vehicle inspection, the company is hyper-focused on the material damage portion of the claims process. From the start, a claim is put into the right hands for the right outcome. ACD combines people and technology to streamline the claims process and drive efficiency for adjusters. Using our proprietary workflow technology, insurers are able to lower costs, reduce cycle times, access key data & reporting, and increase customer satisfaction. Visit acdcorp.com to learn more.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.