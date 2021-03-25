Idahoan Partners With IRI to Drive Continued Growth and Expand Consumer Base

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IRI®, a global leader in innovative solutions and services for consumer, retail and media companies, and Idahoan Foods continue to deepen their strategic relationship with a focus on driving actionable insights based on an understanding of the competitive landscape and Idahoan consumers. With access to IRI’s tested and proven industry-leading suite of solutions through the IRI Unify visualization platform, Idahoan is able to identify and capitalize on emerging market trends and ultimately win in the marketplace.

“IRI has been a strategic partner for the last three years, providing Idahoan with insights and analytics enabled by a best-in-class technology platform with comparable capabilities, positioning us to compete with larger manufacturers in the marketplace,” said Drew Facer, president and CEO of Idahoan Foods. “We are truly thankful for our ongoing partnership, as it has made us more effective in our purpose of delighting our consumers and adding greater value for our retail customers.”

“IRI prides itself on offering tailored, technology-driven data and analytics solutions to the world’s leading companies, including manufacturers of all sizes,” said Robert Sanders, executive vice president and practice leader for Health Care, Home and Mid-Market at IRI. “The Idahoan and IRI relationship is truly an example of a partnership designed to better both parties by anticipating and solving marketplace challenges while planning new avenues for future expansion and growth.”

Through consistent efforts to uncover new and more effective ways to reach key consumers and convert them to loyal brand users, Idahoan Foods has regularly been among the top CPG growth brands, according to the annual IRI and Boston Consulting Group’s Growth Leaders in CPG Study.

“Thanks to our relationship with IRI, Idahoan has been able to take learnings from our consumer decision tree to help retailers optimize their shelf sets and assortments,” said Glen Walter, vice president of Retail Sales at Idahoan Foods. “As a result, we’ve driven unprecedented sales and share growth for our products while boosting the category.”

Ryan Ellis, vice president of Retail Marketing and Business Development at Idahoan Foods, said, “In collaboration with IRI, we have been able to segment our consumers and identify drivers to bring them to our brand. This coupled with a brand activation strategy has us on course to reach our new-buyer growth goals.”

About Idahoan Foods

Combining a full-service network of professionals from field to fork, Idahoan® is a leading manufacturer of value-added products. Its potato processing plants and its nationally recognized retail, foodservice and warehouse club brands of products, along with its close relationship with its growers, allow Idahoan Foods to deliver superior quality and value to its customers.

Idahoan’s mission of innovation will continue to bring quality 100% REAL Idaho® potatoes in all the ways consumers love. Whether it’s quality mashed potatoes, soups, casseroles or hash browns in a pouch, bowl, cup or more, Idahoan Foods will continue to deliver Homemade Taste — Every Time®.

About IRI

IRI is a leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations, retailers, and financial services and media companies grow their businesses. A confluence of major external events — a change in consumer buying habits, big data coming into its own, advanced analytics and personalized consumer activation — is leading to a seismic shift in drivers of success in all industries. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated into an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI is empowering the personalization revolution, helping to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to remain relentlessly relevant, capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information, visit www.iriworldwide.com.

About IRI’s Mid-Market Growth Practice

The Mid-Market Growth Practice of IRI provides high-tech and high-touch support for small- to midsize manufacturers. Regardless of company size, IRI has a data solution that drives understanding and growth. Companies benefit from access to all the same tested and proven solutions offered to IRI global partners, enabling companies of all sizes to democratize data, streamline analytics and, ultimately, win in the marketplace. For more information on IRI’s comprehensive portfolio of solutions specifically crafted for small- and midsized brands, please contact Robert Porod at Robert.Porod@IRIworldwide.com.