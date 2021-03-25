UJET Adds MicroCorp to Expanding Channel Partner Program

“We’re committed to growing our CCaaS business and are very excited to be partnering with UJET, the top CCaaS 3.0 provider in the contact center space,” said Phil Keenan, President at MicroCorp, “The combination of UJET’s unique approach to modern, digital CX along with MicroCorp’s technology expertise and our decades-long history of strong relationships with world-class service providers will help us deliver critical capabilities to customer service organizations that need to adopt secure, reliable solutions. UJET will truly allow us to usher into the new smartphone era of modern consumer access.” (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UJET Inc., the world’s first and only CCaaS 3.0 cloud contact center provider, today announced a strategic partnership with MicroCorp, an AppSmart® company, and leading national master agent.

With over 30 years of experience, MicroCorp is the premier master agent for telecommunications, data center, security and cloud services. “MicroCorp represents a large national partner network and is genuinely committed to enabling and empowering the success of its partners,” said Karen Bowman, VP Global Channel at UJET.

This partnership will provide MicroCorp’s advisors full access to UJET’s contact center platform and features, including their unique approach to embeddable experience, enabling businesses to fully integrate support into their existing mobile experience. With UJET’s in-app support, businesses can eliminate fragmented, repetitive customer interactions while unifying their customer data for a more intelligent and contextual customer journey. Partners can also access the new UJET Virtual Agent which provides proactive, conversational AI to empower both customers and contact center agents.

UJET’s channel partner program supports strategic business partnerships, master agents, and integrators looking to diversify their portfolio, grow their business, and partner with a leader in contact center digital transformation. More information about joining UJET’s channel partner program can be found at https://ujet.cx/partners/.

About UJET

UJET is the world’s first and only cloud contact center platform for smartphone era CX. By modernizing digital and in-app experiences, UJET unifies the enterprise brand experience across sales, marketing, and support, eliminating the frustration of channel switching between voice, digital, and self-service for consumers. Offering unsurpassed resiliency and the flexibility to deploy across leading public cloud infrastructures, UJET powers the world’s largest elastic CCaaS tenant at up to 22,000 agents globally and is trusted by innovative, customer-centric enterprises like Instacart, Turo, Wag!, and Atom Tickets to intelligently orchestrate predictive, contextual, conversational customer experiences.

About MicroCorp

MicroCorp is a leading national master agent with over 30 years of experience, differentiated by its Ultimate Partner Experience – a unique blend of people and tools built on an innovative proprietary technology platform which provides self-service access to data and content from anywhere and at any time. MicroCorp’s financial strength and commitment to solid provider contracts makes it a safe and dependable master agent protecting its partners’ recurring commission streams. MicroCorp will continue to build its ecosystem of experts and be a trusted resource to help partners transform their business as the opportunity for recurring revenue solutions continues to proliferate and diversify.

