Lassen Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with Cedars Sinai Medical Center to Study the Role of IL-11 Signaling and Inhibition in Preclinical Models of Lung Fibrosis

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lassen Therapeutics a biotechnology company developing antibodies as potential treatments for fibrosis and oncology, today announced a collaboration with Cedars Sinai Medical Center. The collaboration will study the role of IL-11 signaling and its inhibition in lung fibrosis, particularly idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and the potential therapeutic effect of monoclonal antibodies that block this signaling in preclinical models.

IL-11, a member of the IL-6 family of cytokines, is a central mediator of fibrosis. Blocking IL-11 activity thus has the potential to be efficacious on its own or in combination with standard of care agents that target other fibroproliferative factors such as TGF-β, PDGF and CTGF.

“Because of its critical role in the initiation and proliferation of fibrotic processes, inhibition of the IL-11 pathway represents a promising mechanism to target with potential treatments for chronic fibrotic diseases,” said Mark Barrett, Chief Executive Officer of Lassen. “The Cedars Sinai team has developed sophisticated models of lung fibrosis and is an exceptional partner as we continue to elucidate the role of IL-11 in this complex disease and develop compelling proof of principle for this therapeutic approach.”

The Cedars Sinai team is led by Cory Hogaboam, Ph.D., professor of medicine and a research scientist in the Women's Guild Lung Institute in the department of medicine. Dr. Hogaboam is a member of Lassen’s scientific advisory board.

“We are excited to partner with Lassen and explore the effects of monoclonal antibodies that block IL-11 signaling in our models of IPF,” said Dr. Hogaboam. “IPF is a progressive disease and patients need new, more effective treatments. Targeting the IL-11 receptor represents a potential new pathway for therapeutic intervention.”

About Lassen Therapeutics

Lassen Therapeutics develops antibodies as potential treatments for fibrosis, rare diseases, and oncology. The company’s lead candidate is LASN-01, a best-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting IL-11 receptor alpha (IL-11R). IL-11, a member of the IL-6 family of cytokines, is a central mediator of fibrosis and blocking its activity has the potential to be more effective than targeting other factors such as TGF-β and CTGF. IL-11 is also a pivotal effector of tumor microenvironment organization and tumor growth, playing a key role as a mediator between cancer and stromal cells. For more information, please visit www.lassentherapeutics.com.