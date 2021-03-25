Caveonix and True Zero Technologies Announce Partnership

FALLS CHURCH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caveonix, the company behind the first continuous cloud governance platform that supports the hybrid cloud, announces its partnership with True Zero Technologies, a veteran-owned technology services and solutions firm specializing in ITOps, Security Ops and DevSecOps for companies in the public and private sector moving operations to the cloud.

The complex nature of cloud environments today and the Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) approach to software development present the need for solutions that can deliver continuously-changing applications that comply with agency or enterprise security policies. As the only cloud security, compliance, and governance solution offering full-stack risk mitigation and governance capabilities across hybrid cloud workloads, Caveonix is an ideal partner for True Zero Technologies. The Caveonix Cloud platform, the signature implementation of the NIST Risk Management Framework for the hybrid cloud, enables Ongoing Authorization for federal agencies and Continuous Cloud Governance for enterprises while slashing the cost of compliance. Caveonix Cloud provides Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), a Cloud Workload Protection Program (CWPP), and Governance and Risk Compliance (GRC) through a single, integrated platform that operates across public clouds, private clouds, and enterprise datacenters.

“We are very excited to have Caveonix on board as one of our strategic partners,” said Paul Sullivan, Vice President of Sales, True Zero Technologies. “With Caveonix, we’re able to offer our customers a complete, global risk and compliance solution built for the enterprise, which is incredibly important for both our federal and commercial customers. We’re thrilled to have Caveonix on our roster and to be working with their incredible team.”

Caveonix helps customers govern their cloud environments through its signature implementation of the NIST Risk Management Framework (RMF), the governance gold standard. The NIST RMF is the foundation for Caveonix risk and compliance solutions and sets forth processes for enterprises and government agencies to secure their information systems. True Zero Technologies’ leadership team noted that the focus Caveonix places on the six steps of the NIST RMF is key to their partnership.

“True Zero is helping their clients in the federal government embrace and implement DevSecOps as part of their digital transformation,” said Tim Sullivan, co-founder and co-CEO, Caveonix. “We complement that while also enabling federal clients to achieve Ongoing Authorization (OA) for their new systems. DevSecOps combined with Ongoing Authorization is the future of IT in the federal government.”

More information about Caveonix can be found at Caveonix.com and True Zero Technologies at TrueZeroTech.com.

About Caveonix

Caveonix developed the first continuous cloud governance platform for the hybrid cloud. Caveonix reduces costs, saves time, and simplifies compliance and governance by combining Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), a Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP), and automated Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) in an integrated platform for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. For more information, visit: www.caveonix.com.

About True Zero Technologies

True Zero Technologies, a veteran-owned small business, was founded on the principle that the success of technology in an organization is directly attributable to the quality of services used to deliver it. At True Zero we have merged our sales and services delivery strategies, forming a highly consultative approach that focuses on end-state outcomes that ensure business and mission objectives remain in clear focus throughout the process. We hire the best and most qualified engineers and technical resources to ensure that each engagement receives attention from both the executive and technical leadership within the company. We aim to establish lasting relationships and partnerships with our clients and to always strive for the highest quality of service possible. For more information, visit TrueZeroTech.com.