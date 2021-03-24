AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company’s New Surplus Notes

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “aa” to the $900 million, 3.45% surplus notes, due 2051, issued by The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (Northwestern Mutual) (Milwaukee, WI). The outlook assigned to the Credit Rating (rating) is stable. The existing ratings of Northwestern Mutual and its subsidiary, the Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (Milwaukee, WI), are unchanged.

The proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes. The newly issued surplus notes will remain subordinated to policyowner liabilities. Financial leverage is expected to remain within AM Best’s guidelines for the assigned rating.

The existing ratings of Northwestern Mutual reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its very strong operating performance, very favorable business profile and very strong enterprise risk management.

