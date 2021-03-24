Surrey K-12 School-Based Staff to Begin Receiving Vaccines

SURREY, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CUPE 728 members who are K-12 school-based support staff in Surrey will begin receiving vaccines in the next few days.

“ This pandemic has been particularly stressful for K-12 workers throughout the system, and I thank all of them for the incredible work they’re doing every day to keep our schools open and safe,” says CUPE BC President Paul Faoro.

On Monday Dr. Bonnie Henry said that there is not enough vaccine to do everyone in the school system right now, so priority will be given where the risk is the greatest. Fraser Health and SD#36 are developing a vaccination plan for school-based staff.

“ We are pleased that some of the K-12 school-based support staff in Surrey schools will be receiving vaccines,” said CUPE 728 President Tammy Murphy. “ As more vaccines become available, it is our hope that all support staff receive their vaccines as soon as possible.”

Faoro says that dedicating any additional vaccine capacity to address potential high-risk worksites makes sense as B.C. continues to follow the guidance of the BC Centre for Disease Control.

