Global Baby Car Seat Market Report 2020: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts, 2014-2019 & 2020-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global baby car seat market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global baby car seat market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Baby car seats are attached to standard seats using hooks or straps to keep an infant or child safe in an automobile. These seats are portable and convenient and have an integral harness and quick-release buckle to minimize the risk of injury, hospitalization or death in case of car collision or accidents.

They are available in different types, depending on the height, weight and age of the child. At present, there is a rise in the demand for baby car seats as governments of various countries have mandated their installation to avoid fatal accidents and maximize car safety for children.

The rising instances of road accidents, along with the growing concerns among parents about the safety of their children, represent one of the key factors impelling the global baby car seat market growth. Moreover, there is an increase in the number of initiatives undertaken by governing agencies and non-profit organizations (NGOs) to spread awareness on child safety and educate parents about the proper utilization and installation of baby car seats.

Furthermore, market players are introducing innovative features, such as side protection, ventilation system, pushchair adapters, anti-rebound bars and built-in lock-offs, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

However, the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and consequent lockdowns imposed by governments of various countries have led to a decline in the sales of automobiles around the world, which, in turn, is negatively impacting the market growth. The market is anticipated to revive once normalcy is regained.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global baby car seat market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global baby car seat market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global baby car seat market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Baby Car Seat Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Infant Car Seats

6.2 Booster Car Seats

6.3 Combination Car Seats

6.4 Convertible Car Seats

7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Specialty Stores

7.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

7.3 Baby Boutique Stores

7.4 Online Stores

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

Artsana Spa

Britax Excelsior Ltd.

Diono LLC

Dorel Industries Inc.

Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.

Jane Group

Kiwi Baby

Newell Brands Inc.

Nuna International BV

RECARO Holding GmbH

