GA Telesis Flight Solutions Group Receives Chinese CAMAC Certificate of Civil Aircraft Parts Distributor

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GA Telesis, LLC (“GAT”) announces it has been granted a Certificate of Civil Aircraft Parts Distributor from the Civil Aviation Maintenance Association of China (“CAMAC”). This marks GA Telesis as the first foreign entity to receive the highly coveted CAMAC certification, allowing GAT to sell and lease civil aviation parts, both new and used, in China.

This certificate's award is a testament to the strong, long-term relationship GA Telesis’ Flight Solutions Group (“FSG”) has built with Chinese customers, CAMAC, and the Civil Aviation Administration of China, the CAAC. In addition to providing high-quality aircraft parts in the region, GAT offers a wide range of services, including engine overhaul, component repair and overhaul, aircraft and engine leasing, asset management, and teardown management to support its growing network of customers in China.

“We are honored to receive such a prestigious certification and value the cooperation between GAT and CAMAC to achieve this endorsement, particularly during the challenging times of the COVID pandemic,” said FSG President Jason Reed. “This certification is a reflection of GA Telesis’ new Asia Pacific Ecosystem, ensuring we are ready to provide the support expected by our customers,” added Reed.

