Telemundo and Susan G. Komen® Partner to Save Lives from Leading Cause of Cancer Death Among Hispanic Women

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, and Telemundo, the leading media network for Hispanics in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, announced today a two-year partnership to reach Hispanic women with trustworthy information and resources to take control of their breast health. As breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among Hispanic women in the U.S., this integrated partnership will seek to overcome barriers to care for this key community by providing culturally competent breast health information across Telemundo’s platforms and access to key Komen resources. The two organizations will work together to help raise funds in support of education and other critical breast cancer initiatives benefiting the Latino community.

“We are incredibly excited to be partnering with Telemundo to empower Hispanic women in the U.S. to understand their breast cancer risk and to be able to take control of their health,” said Paula Schneider, CEO, Susan G. Komen. “The Hispanic community faces unique challenges that serve as barriers to getting the care they need. Through this partnership, we aim to provide tools and resources to help overcome them and in doing so, save more lives.”

While 1 in 8 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in her lifetime, it is the most diagnosed cancer and the leading cause of cancer death for Hispanic women. That means that nearly everyone has been touched or will be touched by this disease, not only affecting the person that is diagnosed, but also their family and friends.

"Telemundo is committed to helping our community take the important steps necessary to protect ourselves and our loved ones," said Mónica Gil, Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative & Marketing Officer at NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. “Breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths among Latinas and is often diagnosed in late stages that are harder to treat. Having conversations about our health and getting screened is critical to curbing this disease. We look forward to partnering with Susan G. Komen to expand this urgent and important message across the Hispanic community.”

To inform, provide education, engage and reach the Hispanic community, the partnership will leverage Telemundo’s multiple platforms to run Spanish-language public service announcements (PSAs) and on-air interviews and integration with Spanish-speaking Komen experts on Telemundo programs. Information and resources will be available on both organizations’ digital platforms and social channels.

The partnership, launching during Women’s History Month, is part of Telemundo’s Unstoppable Women (Mujeres Imparables), the Network’s company-wide multiplatform initiative focused on the advancement of women.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social media at komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

About NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises:

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is a world-class media company leading the industry in the production and distribution of high-quality Spanish-language content to U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. This fast-growing multiplatform portfolio is comprised of the Telemundo Network and Station Group, Telemundo Deportes, Telemundo Global Studios, Universo, and a Revenue Strategy & Innovation unit. Telemundo Network features original Spanish-language entertainment, news and sports content reaching 94% of U.S. Hispanic TV households in 210 markets through 30 local stations, 50 affiliates and its national feed. Telemundo also owns WKAQ, a television station that serves viewers in Puerto Rico. Telemundo Deportes is the designated Spanish-language home of two of the world’s most popular sporting events: FIFA World Cup™ through 2026 and the Summer Olympic Games through 2032. Telemundo Global Studios is the company’s domestic and international scripted production unit including Telemundo Studios, Telemundo International Studios, Telemundo International, Underground Producciones, an internationally renowned production boutique based in Argentina as well as all of the company’s co-production partnerships. As the #1 media company reaching Hispanics and millennials online, the Revenue Strategy & Innovation unit distributes original content across multiple platforms, maximizing its exclusive partnerships with properties such as BuzzFeed, Vox, and Snapchat. Through Telemundo Internacional, the largest U.S.-based distributor of Spanish-language content in the world; and Universo, the company reflects the diverse lifestyle, cultural experience and language of its expanding audience. NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is a division of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.