Byos Announces Partnership With Insight Enterprises Inc.

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Byos, Inc., whose award-winning solutions protect endpoints using the novel approach of hardware-enforced isolation from the risks of home and public Wi-Fi networks, today announced a partnership with Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes.

This partnership affords the opportunity for Byos to reach a large bandwidth of customers who, in many cases, may not be aware of the Byos portfolio of security endpoint edge solutions. The Byos portfolio also expands Insight’s industry leading position of security based products offering a truly differentiated solution where virtually no competition exists today.

Byos has seen escalating demand for the Byos µGateway in recent months, as the work-from-home (WFH) migration has created new challenges and security issues for IT teams. As endpoints are now routinely connected to untrusted networks outside of IT’s control, the potential impacts of malware lateral movement is amplified in these networks as these threats continue to go unobstructed. The patented Byos Secure Endpoint Edge gives back visibility and control over remote endpoints, for real-time detection and prevention of these types of threats.

The patented Byos µGateway provides:

Micro-segmentation: providing endpoints with zero-trust access to the local networks, while remaining completely cloaked from other devices and threats

Plug & Play Implementation: to support both corporate and BYOD devices quickly and easily

Zero Touch Deployment: working out of the box, without additional installation or network configuration

Secure Roaming: security that travels with endpoints and is not static to a particular environment

Direct Connections: traffic takes the shortest distance between two points, with no traffic backhauling, rerouting, or proxies to inhibit connection speeds

Cloud Management: for immediate (de)provisioning, centralized policy enforcement, and integration with the organization’s existing security infrastructure (SSO/IAM, SIEM)

“As organizations have been forced to move to distributed work environments over the past year, maintaining endpoint security has become more complex than ever. Partnering with Byos enhances Insight’s ability to provide our clients even more best-in-class solutions that make operating from anywhere a viable long-term strategy for today’s digital-first businesses,” said Megan Amdahl, senior vice president of operations, partner management and strategic alliances, Insight.

“Insight has shown tremendous leadership in supplying the market with solutions that enhance secure remote working capabilities. We’re excited to partner with them to expand our Secure Endpoint Edge solution to their customers,” said Byos CEO and Founder Matias Katz. “Our solution gives organizations unprecedented remote device security through micro-segmentation and streamlined provisioning capabilities so they can protect and manage the edge at scale.”

About Byos Inc.

Byos™ is the endpoint micro-segmentation company dedicated to helping organizations protect themselves from the risk of ubiquitous remote, guest and IoT network connectivity. Byos allows employees, contractors and devices to safely and securely connect to any network, regardless of their location or network environment.

The patented Byos solution is a plug-and-play Secure Endpoint Edge, built to provide secure connectivity for the remote/roaming workforce and connected devices. The Byos µGateway™ provides protection from OSI layers 1 to 5, isolating the connected endpoint onto its own protected micro-segment of one within the local network. It allows administrators to have centralized management across their fleet of remote endpoints, for simple policy provisioning, threat reporting, and security for legacy endpoints.

Byos is backed by leading Silicon Valley investors and advisors, is headquartered in Halifax, Canada, and sources and manufactures all components in North America. With Byos, work from home, traveling and remote workforces are Safe to Connect, and Free to Work.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, and Connected Workforce solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our employees help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT

