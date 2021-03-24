Ocean Genomics Partners With Geninus to Co-Develop RNA-Based Biomarkers and Advance Research

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ocean Genomics (Pittsburgh, PA), a world leader in AI-based gene expression analysis and RNA biomarker development, and Geninus (Seoul, South Korea), a leading full-service genomics laboratory, announce a strategic partnership for the purpose of co-developing RNA-based biomarkers and advancing research and clinical applications with hospital, academic and biotechnology clients.

The two companies will launch in Korea Ocean Genomics’ advanced AI-based transcriptome analysis and biomarker platform (txome.ai) as both a cloud-based and on-premises solution. Geninus will leverage the txome.ai platform to expand its CancerSCAN clinical diagnostics platform for its hospital customers, and for biomarker discovery services with academic and biotechnology clients. Ocean Genomics and Geninus will also partner on the co-development of a series of RNA-informed multidimensional biomarkers for research and clinical use.

“We are excited to embark on this partnership with Geninus” said Carl Kingsford, co-founder and CEO, Ocean Genomics. “Ocean Genomics’ expertise in AI and computational method development, together with Geninus’ translational experts and access to data is a powerful combination. Working together, we can advance the field and enhance the uses of RNA biomarkers in clinical and research applications – and provide essential insights for clinicians who care for cancer patients.”

Dr. Woong Yang Park, CEO, Geninus, said, “Genome analysis for precision cancer medicine is becoming an essential process in hospitals. Gene expression analysis on tumor tissue RNA can deliver critical information for targeted therapy and immunotherapy. We expect to advance precision medicine by incorporating Ocean Genomics’ txome.ai into Geninus’ clinical diagnostics platform, CancerSCAN. We look forward to working with Ocean Genomics in co-developing biomarkers and expanding services to our academic and biotechnology customers.”

About Ocean Genomics, Inc.

Ocean Genomics’ mission is to enable drug development and personalized medicine by combining AI with advanced gene-expression analysis to determine rich gene expression signatures and develop RNA-informed multidimensional biomarkers. DNA is a predictor of what might happen in the future, while RNA reveals what’s happening now, making it an essential component in drug development, screening and monitoring, diagnosis and treatment selection. Analyzing RNA requires far more advanced software and computational methods than analyzing DNA.

Ocean Genomics provides the required specialized expertise in AI and transcriptomic analysis and advanced computational software solutions required to power discovery and development programs with life sciences companies and academic researchers. Ocean Genomics provides a self-service, fully configured, cloud-based platform, txome.ai, which provides advanced transcriptome analysis and biomarker generation.

For more information, please visit oceangenomics.com

About Geninus Inc.

Geninus provides clinical genome analysis solutions for precision medicine clinics. CancerSCAN, a cancer genome diagnostics platform, is used to inform personalized cancer treatment with targeted therapeutics and immunotherapy in major hospitals in Korea and Japan. CancerSCAN includes an information management system, a bioinformatics pipeline, variant annotation, clinical reports, and datacenter. OncoSTATION, a user interface for CancerSCAN, can be installed within hospital information systems. In addition, Geninus operates a single cell genome analysis platform called Celinus for biomarker discovery. Through collaborations with clinicians and pharmaceutical companies, Celinus can unearth new druggable targets or diagnostic markers in tumor microenvironment cells.

For more information, please visit kr-geninus.com.