Talent Pool and Direct Sourcing Solution from WorkLLama Now Available on SAP® Store

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WorkLLama today announced that its Talent Pool and Direct Sourcing solution is now available on SAP® Store, which recently merged with SAP App Center as the single digital marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Talent Pool and Direct Sourcing integrates with the SAP® Fieldglass® Contingent Workforce Management solution and enables customers to grow a sustainable pool of curated talent – a branded external talent community – and effectively source, engage and retain quality external talent.

“WorkLLama is pleased to introduce our solution on SAP Store,” said WorkLLama CEO Sudhakar Maruvada. “The integration of Talent Pool and Direct Sourcing with the SAP Fieldglass solution will help businesses optimize contingent workforce sourcing and hiring, and employer brand experience through branded external talent communities and social referral management.”

The branded, mobile-first engagement platform leverages automation and AI to make it seamless for candidates to apply for jobs and ask questions and for current employees to refer friends. Businesses can thereby grow direct sourcing channels and extend brand reach, ultimately increasing external worker hiring speed, improving talent quality and reducing cost-to-hire.

WorkLLama’s Talent Pool and Direct Sourcing solution adds a talent acquisition and talent relationship management layer to the SAP Fieldglass solution, helping organizations:

Reduce spend on their contingent workforces and cost-per-hire for direct external hires

Unleash the power of social referrals to build a sustainable source of high-quality talent while eliminating overhead

Reduce communications workload via AI conversational bot, text, push messaging and email to automate repetitive conversations, making time for human interactions

Work toward diversity, equity and inclusion objectives through marketing campaigns, crowdsourced recruiting and frictionless multi-level referral technology that help organizations create a sustainable channel of diverse talent

SAP recently brought together SAP Store and SAP App Center into one single marketplace at store.sap.com. It delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated partner apps they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made via SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

WorkLLama is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of market-leading technology platforms from SAP. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single global contract.

About WorkLLama

WorkLLama is a talent community platform that helps companies leverage their brands to create powerful candidate, employee and client experiences. Its technology makes it possible to foster meaningful, more human connections with talent, leading to exceptional and inspired branded talent communities that fuel business success. WorkLLama drives digital transformation through social referral management; seamless candidate engagement; Sofi, its AI conversational bot; integrated, omnichannel communication; on-demand staffing; and direct sourcing solutions. For more information visit www.workllama.com.

