Quorum Software Expands Relationship with The Open Group OSDU™ Forum

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quorum Software (Quorum), a world leader in digital transformation for the energy industry, announced today it is expanding its relationship with The Open Group OSDU™ Forum and participating in the OSDU Data Platform Mercury Release. The OSDU strategy of liberating data, enabling new workflows, and taking advantage of emerging digital technologies closely aligns with Quorum's industry vision and product strategy.

" We are pleased to have Quorum further its work with the OSDU Forum. Standards organizations, like The Open Group, need active collaboration from application vendors like Quorum to help solve the toughest industry challenges. As outlined in our press release today, the OSDU Data Platform can help the energy industry move innovation forward," said Johan Krebbers, VP, IT Innovation, Shell Lead of the OSDU Management Committee (the OSDU Forum).

Initiatives like the OSDU bolster Quorum's vision and the long-term value it delivers to customers. Quorum continues to advance the thought leadership and data workflows established by Aucerna and EnergyIQ, companies with historical ties to the OSDU, now part of Quorum. With an OSDU-compliant data platform powered by EnergyIQ, Quorum seeks to bring rapid innovation to the energy industry, made possible by integrating data and workflows into 360-degree views of operationalized plans.

To support the adoption of the Mercury Release, Quorum worked with Amazon AWS to create a staging platform to help OSDU members test their implementations of the new standard. In conjunction with cloud partners like Amazon AWS, Quorum is equipped to deliver a pre-populated, OSDU-compliant sample North Sea data set for OSDU members to test. More information can be found in this datasheet.

" This has been a fantastic opportunity for Quorum to help operators take their first steps with the OSDU Data Platform or as the next step in the evolution of an existing corporate data strategy,” said Steve Cooper, VP Data Strategy at Quorum Software. " As EnergyIQ and the OSDU have highly complementary principles, we look forward to working with the OSDU to foster modern data standards and facilitate an open ecosystem. Quorum is especially excited to help our customers use EnergyIQ as the central pivot point for a variety of digital initiatives."

As OSDU and digital technology standards continue to evolve, the industry has an opportunity to transition more efficiently into new operating paradigms and adapt more quickly when needed. To expand on the impact of digital strategies, Cooper is authoring a series on the digital journey of oil and gas operators. The first in the multi-paper series will be available soon on quorumsoftware.com.

About Quorum Software

Quorum Software is the world's largest provider of digital technology focused solely on business workflows that empower the next evolution of energy. From emerging companies to supermajors, throughout every region of the globe, customers rely on Quorum's proven innovation and unmatched global expertise to streamline business operations and make data-driven decisions that optimize profitability and growth. Our industry-leading solutions are transforming energy companies across the entire value chain, helping visionary leaders evolve their organizations into modern energy companies. Visit quorumsoftware.com.

About The Open Group OSDU™ Forum

The Open Group OSDU™ Forum enables the Energy industry to develop transformational technology to support the world's changing Energy needs. The OSDU Forum is available to all energy stakeholders including application developers, service operators, technology providers, software companies, academia, and more. More information on the OSDU Forum can be found here.

About The Open Group

The Open Group is a global consortium that enables the achievement of business objectives through technology standards. Our diverse membership of more than 800 organizations includes customers, systems and solutions suppliers, tool vendors, integrators, academics, and consultants across multiple industries. For more information, visit www.opengroup.org.