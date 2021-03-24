Jam Filled Entertainment Fast-Tracks Innovation, Collaboration and Creativity with Qumulo

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qumulo, the breakthrough leader in radically simplifying enterprise file data management across hybrid-cloud environments, today announced that Jam Filled Entertainment deployed the Qumulo® File Data Platform to centralize and accelerate its massive animation file stores.

Jam Filled Entertainment is a Canadian animation studio based in Ottawa, Ontario. With clients including Nickelodeon and Netflix, Jam Filled helps create premier shows like Bubble Guppies, Casagrandes, Dino Ranch and Final Space. The fast-growing studio added staff and studio locations, but massive file data growth impacted its legacy storage systems. Jam Filled turned to the Qumulo File Data Platform to centralize and manage four petabytes of data across three studio locations.

Leveraging the reliability and high performance of Qumulo, Jam Filled was able to immediately improve user productivity, safeguard customer deadlines and minimize stress. The Qumulo File Data Platform made it simple to consolidate animation file data within a single solution that provides real-time data visibility, automation, and ease of use. Plus, the simplicity of Qumulo Data Services enables Jam Filled to meet tight production deadlines with more confidence and satisfaction.

Jam Filled’s IT team shifted from propping up failing systems and 15 performance-related support tickets a week, to a robust platform and zero performance-related support tickets. Reduced management overhead enables IT to concentrate on high-priority innovation while artists meet customer deadlines without stress and overtime.

“Our artists and production teams are hitting their deadlines with less stress, fewer hours and extremely high-quality animation work. They’re happier and better able to focus with the Qumulo platform’s high system uptime and accelerated performance,” said Aaron Pierce, Director of Systems Engineering at Jam Filled Entertainment.

“Qumulo is straightforward and intuitive. We aren’t burning extra time with an overly complex system and third-party add-ons. With the time we gained, we can concentrate on high-priority technology innovation. That’s worth its weight in gold,” added Pierce.

With the Qumulo Aware real-time analytics, Jam Filled was able to quickly identify and fix hotspots and proactively optimize the system to benefit the business, including actionable drill-down reports that are produced from the intuitive interface. IT also gained data center real estate by shrinking file storage systems from 12U to 6U and even gained greater capacity within the smaller footprint.

The Qumulo File Data Platform also provides flexibility into the future, positioning Jam Filled to easily onboard its mission-critical production workflows to the cloud’s massive scale when the time is right.

