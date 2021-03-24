Anthem, Inc. To Acquire myNEXUS, Home Health Benefits Manager

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ATNM) today announced that the company has entered into an agreement to acquire myNEXUS, Inc. (“myNEXUS”), a comprehensive home-based nursing management company for payors. myNEXUS delivers integrated clinical support services for approximately 1.7 million Medicare Advantage members across 20 states.

“Providing timely care for members in their homes allows for both excellent personalized care as well as the comfort of being in preferred environments,” said Prakash Patel, M.D., Anthem Executive Vice President, and President, Anthem Diversified Business Group. “Bringing the right level of whole person care into the home has been demonstrated to improve outcomes, reduce readmissions and improve members’ and their family’s experience of wellbeing.”

myNEXUS deploys a user-friendly platform for providers to highly automate the home visit authorization process, speed time to care, increase provider effectiveness and improve member satisfaction. The digital platform combines an advanced analytic rules engine, with a clinical staff of over 250 clinicians to effectively plan for and to optimize home care. Additionally, myNEXUS has established a nationwide network of high performing home health providers and nurse agencies including nine of the top ten highest quality national and local providers.

Juan Vallarino, CEO of myNEXUS, said, “The myNEXUS team is thrilled to be partnering with Anthem to build upon the value we deliver to our customers and their members. The strength of Anthem’s Diversified Business Group platform will allow us to broaden our capabilities as we strive to transform how quality healthcare is delivered to the people we serve.”

This transaction aligns with Anthem’s strategy to manage integrated, whole person multi-site care and support, by providing national, large-scale expertise to manage nursing services in the home and facilitate transitions of care. The myNEXUS solution and network will enhance Anthem’s continued expansion to deliver care for members in a coordinated manner, leveraging both high touch support and technology driven capabilities.

Anthem is acquiring myNEXUS from an investor group led by WindRose Health Investors, a New York-based healthcare private equity firm. The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021 subject to customary closing conditions. Upon closing, myNEXUS will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Anthem and will join Anthem’s Diversified Business Group. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The company’s 2021 EPS guidance remains unchanged as a result of this acquisition. Anthem’s legal advisors are White & Case LLP and Faegre, Biddle, Drinker & Reath LLP. Latham & Watkins LLP and Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP are acting as legal advisors for myNEXUS.

About Anthem, Inc.

Anthem is a leading health benefits company dedicated to improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. Through its affiliated companies, Anthem serves more than 107 million people, including approximately 43 million within its family of health plans. We aim to be the most innovative, valuable and inclusive partner. For more information, please visit www.antheminc.com or follow @AnthemInc on Twitter.

About myNEXUS, Inc.

myNEXUS is a post-acute benefits management company focused on delivering innovative home and community-based product offerings. myNEXUS provides comprehensive management services to health plans and other risk-bearing organizations on an at-risk or fee-for-service basis for total medical expense related to Integrated Home Health, Stars Performance Improvement Program, Social Determinants of Health, Inpatient Avoidance and Clinical Programs.

