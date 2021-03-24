Graceland’s Performing Arts Camp Returns July 13-18

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elvis Presley’s Graceland® is pleased to announce that the Graceland Performing Arts Camp will return for its third year in 2021 on July 13 - 18. The Graceland Performing Arts Camp is an immersive theater arts and music experience for both experienced and novice performers aged 6 to 17. The participants learn from local and Broadway professionals as they explore their creativity in workshops on acting, singing, and dancing on stage at The Guest House at Graceland Theater. Over five days of activities, all campers will develop a showcase, culminating in an evening performance on stage at The Guest House Theater for family and friends on Saturday night. The camp will be divided by age into two tracks to ensure campers are getting the best camp experience. The event is designed as an experience for the entire family. While the campers are busy working on their performing art skills, their parents will be enjoying a specially curated Graceland and Memphis vacation before reuniting as a family to spend evenings together.

During the last camp held in 2019, Graceland welcomed 90 kids and families from around the globe to the Graceland Performing Arts Camp, including 30 returning camp families who were part of the first-ever camp in 2018. The campers become fast friends, creating lasting friendships with other kids from around the world – all sharing a common love of the performing arts.

Actor, voiceover artist, and acting coach Katelyn Nichols will return as Camp Director along with her team of counselors. Nichols graduated magna cum laude from the University of Memphis, where she earned a BFA in Theater Performance. Now based in New York City, she coaches kids and teens through K. Nichols Studio and regularly records for TV and radio. She was recently the voice of Kohl's and has been seen and heard on ABC, NBC, Lifetime, and in several Off-Broadway festival productions.

Nichols has always been passionate about bringing arts education to kids and teens. She worked for several years with young clients such as the Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, and Jordin Sparks, as well as with talent agencies and casting offices in New York and Los Angeles. Her wealth of knowledge will provide students with a look behind the show business scenes and offer a grounded approach to auditions and the performing arts.

“The Graceland Performing Arts Camp is so much more than any other performing arts camp,” stated Nichols. “The kids really get to experience not only a regular performing arts camp but also the Elvis side, so they get to experience exhibitions, museums and tour Graceland Mansion. The other part that I think is really, really special is that it’s kids literally from all over the world. They immediately connect, have fun and make new friends from all over the country and world.”

During the camp experience, each participant will follow in the footsteps of Elvis Presley, as they explore the Graceland campus, including the Elvis Presley’s Memphis™ entertainment and exhibit complex and The Guest House at Graceland resort. They’ll tour Elvis’ legendary home and learn how he became the greatest entertainer of all time – in the studio, on stage, and on the big screen. A welcome party, movie screenings and other camp activities will take place over the five days, in addition to the performing arts workshops and creative sessions. For additional information watch this video.

While participants are having fun during the day, parents and other family members can enjoy Graceland activities, Memphis attraction tours, and poolside relaxation at The Guest House, reuniting with their children in the evening for family dinners and activities.

Graceland Performing Arts Camp experience includes five nights at the AAA-rated Four Diamond resort hotel The Guest House at Graceland, all meals for campers and their families, and camp activities for an all-inclusive price. To get more details and register for camp, visit https://www.graceland.com/performing-arts-camp or call 901-332-3322.

About Graceland and Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc.

Elvis Presley’s Graceland, in Memphis, is music’s most important and beloved landmark, with hundreds of thousands of fans from around the world visiting the historic home each year. Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc. (EPE) manages the operations of Graceland and its related properties, including Elvis Presley's Memphis, Graceland's entertainment and exhibition complex over 200,000 square feet in size; the new 80,000 square feet Graceland Exhibition Center featuring rotating exhibits; the AAA Four Diamond Guest House at Graceland 450-room resort hotel; and the Graceland Archives, featuring thousands of artifacts from Elvis’ home and career. EPE also produces and licenses Elvis-themed live events, tours, and attractions worldwide. Graceland Holdings LLC, led by managing partner Joel Weinshanker, is the majority owner of EPE. Graceland is the only attraction worldwide to ever receive eight USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards including “Best Holiday Historic Home Tour,” “Best Tennessee Attraction and Iconic Landmark,” “Best Musical Attraction,” “Best Historic Southern Attraction,” and the #1 “Iconic American Attraction.” The TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards named Graceland the most popular attraction in Tennessee and one of the top 25 landmarks in the world and Rolling Stone named it one of 10 Great American Music Landmarks. For more information on EPE and Graceland, visit www.graceland.com.

