Vizient Announces Strategic Partnership with My Green Lab to Lower Environmental Impact in Clinical Laboratories

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vizient, Inc. announces a strategic partnership with My Green Lab, a global nonprofit organization dedicated to laboratory sustainability, to lower the environmental impact of laboratory supplies in the clinical lab space. The agreement was announced at My Green Lab’s annual summit today.

“Vizient has been working to create industry alignment between suppliers of products used in medical laboratories and in our member hospitals, and this is the next step in that journey,” said Mellissa Nguyen, senior program services manager, Environmentally Preferred Sourcing, Vizient. “This collaboration will accelerate the work necessary to enable Vizient members to easily identify laboratory supplies within the Vizient portfolio that are environmentally friendly, thus offering a new level of protection for laboratorians in those environments.”

In 2018, My Green Lab launched the first eco-label for laboratory products, ACT, which stands for Accountability Consistency and Transparency. Since then, the program has grown to nearly 500 products from 10 leading manufacturers and is scaling rapidly.

“Partnering with Vizient to bring My Green Lab’s approach to the clinical lab supplies market will align sustainable product demand in research and clinical labs. By speaking to the market in a common voice we can accelerate the transformation of both health care and scientific supply chains,” said James Connelly, My Green Lab’s chief executive officer.

Through the partnership, Vizient will begin developing standards, based on input from its suppliers and member hospitals, for its clinical lab portfolio of products. The company expects to begin using these standards in its bid process for vendors and distributors by the end of 2021, bringing about a safer, healthier and more sustainable environment for lab clinicians and patients.

My Green Lab, which has led the global effort of safety standards in research laboratories, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the sustainability of scientific research to reflect the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility.

Vizient launched its Environmentally Preferred Sourcing program in 2017 to help health care providers easily access a wide array of products that are safe for patients and caregivers while minimizing environmental impact.

