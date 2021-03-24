Ancestry Appoints Lorrie Norrington to Board of Directors

LEHI, Utah & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ancestry®, the global leader in family history and consumer genomics, today announced the appointment of Lorrie Norrington as an independent member of its Board of Directors. She previously served as an advisor to Ancestry from May 2019 to December 2020.

Lorrie Norrington has more than 30 years of operating experience in technology, software, and internet businesses. She currently serves as an Advisor and in an Operating Partner capacity for Lead Edge Capital, a growth equity firm.

Prior to Lead Edge Capital, Norrington was the President of eBay Marketplaces and led all eBay businesses in 39 countries. Before joining eBay, Norrington was the CEO of Shopping.com Inc., an online shopping comparison site acquired by eBay in 2005, served as an Officer at Intuit and led a variety of businesses at the General Electric Company over a 20-year period in a broad range of industries.

“ We are pleased to welcome Lorrie to Ancestry’s board of directors. She brings decades of leadership in key areas, including consumer technology platforms, e-commerce and innovation at a global scale,” said Mark Thompson, Ancestry board chair. “Lorrie joins the board at an exciting time and will provide valuable perspective as we continue to accelerate growth and empower journeys of personal discovery for millions more people around the world.”

Norrington has an MBA from the Harvard Business School and a BS degree from the University of Maryland. She also serves on the board of Colgate-Palmolive, HubSpot, Autodesk and Eventbrite. Previous boards include DIRECTV, Shopping.com, McAfee, TaskRabbit, Catawiki, and Lucasfilm.

About Ancestry

Ancestry®, the global leader in family history and consumer genomics, empowers journeys of personal discovery to enrich lives. With our unparalleled collection of more than 27 billion records and over 18 million people in our growing DNA network, customers can discover their family story and gain a new level of understanding about their lives. For over 30 years, we’ve built trusted relationships with millions of people who have chosen us as the platform for discovering, preserving and sharing the most important information about themselves and their families.